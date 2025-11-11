IndiGo issues travel advisory amid heightened airport security after Delhi blast

New Delhi, Nov 11 Following the powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least eight people, private airline IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory urging passengers to arrive early at airports due to enhanced security measures.

"Enhanced security measures are currently in place at all airports. We kindly request all customers to arrive early to allow adequate time for entry checks, security screening and check-in," the private airline wrote on its official X handle.

Post the blast that occurred on Monday evening, security has been tightened across the national capital.

"As per regulatory requirements, passengers may be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding," the airline said.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation. We look forward to welcoming you on board. Safe travels," Indigo added.

The incident took place when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded.

Following the incident, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai have all issued high alerts, and security around busy public areas and places of worship has been stepped up.

This incident also occurred just hours after police in Faridabad dismantled a terror module connected to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) groups, seizing 2,900 kg of explosives along with a massive arsenal of weapons and ammunition.

According to sources, agencies believe that module member Umar, who is suspected to be the driver of the car that blew up, may have caused the explosion on purpose or that it may have happened unexpectedly close to the Metro Station.

Investigating agencies are now trying to find out why Umar had come to the Red Fort area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor