IndiGo kicks off operations from Hindon airport with flights to 9 Indian cities

New Delhi, July 20 Low-cost airline IndiGo on Sunday announced the start of operations from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, as its second airport in the National Capital Region, after Delhi, with the launch of direct flights to nine major cities.

IndiGo said that it has begun operating direct flights connecting Hindon with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna and Varanasi.

This development offers convenient travel options for millions of residents in Ghaziabad, Noida, East and Central Delhi, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh, the airline said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who was present on the occasion of the launch at Hindon airport, said, “We are committed to enhancing the aviation infrastructure across India to enable seamless and convenient service connecting the smallest towns in the country with the growing cities and metros.”

“The Hindon Airport developed under the UDAN Scheme in Ghaziabad is offering the convenience of proximity to people living in Ghaziabad, Noida and Western UP. With the growing connectivity and passenger footfall at Hindon, we are working for the expansion of the terminal building,” he added.

The Civil Aviation Minister said that the launch of IndiGo’s operations from Hindon airport is a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity and would strengthen the Indian aviation infrastructure.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: “The launch of IndiGo’s operation from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad makes it the airline’s second airport in the National Capital Region with nearly 70 weekly departures from the airport. We aim to enhance point-to-point travel for customers from the region, offering them the option of taking a flight from an airport closer to their homes.”

Whether it's a business trip to Bengaluru, a spiritual journey to Varanasi, or a weekend escape to Goa, customers in NCR can now enjoy enhanced choices and connectivity options with the convenience of the proximity of the airport, he added.

Customers who wish to plan their travel with the airline can book tickets via IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in or mobile app.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor