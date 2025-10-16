IndiGo partners with Digi Yatra for seamless travel experience

New Delhi [India], October 16 : IndiGo and Digi Yatra have completed an app-to-app integration enabling seamless sharing of boarding passes between their respective mobile applications. Digi Yatra is a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) based ecosystem utilizing face biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports.

It offers contactless and secure travel experience to passengers, supports biometric-enabled travel, ensuring data privacy, regulatory compliance, and enhanced passenger experience by digitalizing the entire check-in and boarding process.

"With this partnership, IndiGo flyers can now share their boarding pass directly with the Digi Yatra app by simply clicking 'Share with Digi Yatra' in the IndiGo app after completing their web check-in which will now eliminate the need to manually scan the QR code on their physical boarding pass or upload them digitally. This often led to additional steps and delays for travelers," IndiGo said in a press release.

The process is designed to ensure that user consent is obtained at every step, and only necessary details are shared with Digi Yatra airport verifiers. This automated, secure process between applications helps maintain the highest standards of integrity and authenticity for the boarding pass. "It follows privacy by design tenets as the entire transaction takes place offline on the phone through deep linking, with no server or cloud involvement," the release noted.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said, "Our mission is to transform air travel into a seamless, secure, and paperless experience for every passenger. This collaboration with IndiGo marks a significant milestone in that journey. By integrating our technology directly with IndiGo's app, we are enabling travelers to enjoy faster check-ins, smoother boarding, and enhanced convenience. As more airlines and airports embrace our ecosystem, we will continue to innovate and support India's vision for digital transformation in travel".

Neetan Chopra, Chief Information and Digital Officer, IndiGo, said, "Every year, we fly millions of customers who trust us for our promise of safe, on-time, and hassle-free travel experience. This partnership with Digi Yatra takes our commitment to customer convenience a step further by enabling a smooth, contactless boarding journey. We are thrilled to be amongst the first airlines to adopt this technology and remain focused on leveraging innovation to make air travel simpler, faster, and more enjoyable for everyone."

