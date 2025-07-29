IndiGo partners with Singapore Tourism to promote 'Lion City' as top destination

New Delhi [India], July 29 : India's IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday signed a one-year-long Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to promote Singapore as a leading leisure and business destination for Indian travellers and boost bookings through IndiGo's extensive network.

According to the press release, this partnership will mark STB's first MOU with an Indian airline, and IndiGo's first with a national tourism board.

Statistically, in the first half of 2025, Indian visitor arrivals exceeded 500,000, supported by excellent air connectivity. Additionally, more than 270 weekly flights connect Singapore to 15 Indian cities1 via Changi Airport - the most connected airport in Southeast Asia - providing Indian travellers with convenient and seamless access to the city-state, noted the press release by IndiGo.

"As we celebrate 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic relations in 2025, our expanded collaboration with IndiGo and the launch of the year-long 'Untold Singapore' campaign positions us to harness the potential of India's dynamic travel market," said Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board.

"This partnership will inspire both first-time and returning Indian visitors, further strengthening the enduring tourism ties between our nations," she added.

The company claims that this year-long campaign will showcase Singapore's multifaceted appeal, offering visitors fresh ways to experience both its lesser-known and iconic spots.

"Given the strong cultural, commercial, and strategic ties between India and Singapore, there is great demand for existing connectivity between the two countries and potential for more," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

"With flights from 9 destinations and seamless connections across our network, we are well-positioned to cater to growing demand on these routes. With our recent introduction of IndiGoStretch, tailor-made business class product to Singapore, we are even more confident that our customers will enjoy the premium travel experience to this vibrant destination."

