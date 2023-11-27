IndiGo passenger posts missing seat cushion picture, airline says 'Unclean' seat replaced immediately

New Delhi [India], November 27 : An IndiGo passenger experienced an unexpected situation during boarding on a flight from Pune to Nagpur when he found a seat without cushions.

Subrat Patnaik, a passenger, shared an image on X, showcasing the absence of a seat cushion on Flight 6E 6798, Seat No. 10A.

He expressed his concern on social media, stating, "Flight 6E 6798 !! Seat no 10A! Pune to Nagpur!!! Today's status ... Best way to increase profit,"

IndiGo responded to the incident, saying the cushion was being replaced, at the time of boarding, as the airline staff had noticed that it was dirty.

"With reference to an incident on IndiGo flight 6E 6798 from Pune to Nagpur on November 26, 2023, the ground staff noticed an unclean seat, which was promptly replaced. IndiGo maintains the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience, and regrets any inconvenience caused to passengers," said IndiGo in a statement.

IndiGo Airline had earlier also been the subject of customer ire when six passengers on an IndiGo flight bound for Chennai were allegedly mistakenly asked to disembark at Bengaluru airport.

The airline was allegedly reluctant to proceed with only six passengers on the flight. The incident occurred after the arrival of IndiGo flight 6E478 from Amritsar, en route to Chennai via Bengaluru, around 9:30 pm on Sunday at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

On the aviation front, IndiGo has been making strategic moves to strengthen its position in the aviation sector.

On Friday, the airline announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Noida International Airport, solidifying its role as the first carrier for Noida International Airport (NIA).

