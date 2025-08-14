IndiGo ready to resume India-China flights once bilateral arrangements allow

New Delhi [India], August 14 : IndiGo is prepared to restart its flights from India to China as soon as the necessary bilateral agreements between the two countries are in place, the airline's chief executive Pieter Elbers said on Thursday.

"IndiGo operated daily flights between India and China prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline stands ready to resume these services as soon as bilateral arrangements between the two countries allow. Guided by its entrepreneurial spirit, IndiGo remains committed to identifying and pursuing commercially viable opportunities," Elbers said in a statement.

The carrier had run daily services between Delhi and Chengdu before the pandemic, alongside Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights, which were in operation until February 1, 2020. These routes, along with other connections to China, were halted in early 2020 when the Covid-19 outbreak triggered global travel restrictions. Air India also suspended its China operations during the same period.

While the pandemic caused the immediate suspension of flights, tensions between New Delhi and Beijing added another layer of difficulty. Diplomatic and economic ties deteriorated sharply after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 between Indian and Chinese armed forces. The confrontation marked one of the most serious border incidents in decades, leading to strained relations for nearly four years.

It was only in October 2024 that both sides reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control, a step seen as easing some of the long-standing tensions. However, despite the diplomatic thaw, direct commercial flights between India and China were not resumed.

For IndiGo, resuming China services would mark a return to a significant market it had to leave abruptly five years ago. The airline, which has rapidly expanded its international network in recent years, is signalling readiness.

