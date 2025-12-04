IndiGo Shares Tank After Nationwide Flight Disruptions: Should You Buy The Dip Or Sell Now?

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent firm of IndiGo airline, slipped 2 per cent intraday to touch a low at Rs 5,405 apiece today, after the operator faced massive flight delays and cancellations nationwide due to technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. IndiGo stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock has declined over 6% in the past five sessions and nearly 2% in a month. However, the IndiGo share price has gained 27% in the last year and given multibagger returns by surging over 217% in five years.

Jefferies has issued ‘Buy’ call for the stock with a target price of Rs 7,025, indicating an upside of 25% according to the latest rating and price target history chart dated 28 November 2025. The shares currently sit below the brokerage’s valuation, leaving room for potential upside depending on market conditions. Jefferies obsereved IndiGo’s scale, strong domestic leadership, and cost competitiveness as key pillars of its long-term outlook.

The airline stock hit a high of Rs 6,225 on August 18, 2025, but it failed to hold the momentum. Despite this correction the stock is up 26 per cent in the last one year, 190 per cent in the last three years and 220 per cent in the last five years, rewarding investors handsomely. The recent disruption in flight schedules along with the weakness in the rupee is likely to impact earnings in this quarter which is also weighing on stock performance. Medium to long term outlook remains positive with the airline expanding its international routes, lack of adequate options in the domestic market and the overall strong demand for air travel.

IndiGo has faced significant disruptions in its operations, majorly for the past two days, leading to a wave of flight delays and cancellations across the country which has left thousands of passengers stranded at airports. On Wednesday, multiple airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, reported over 100 flight cancellations till the afternoon.

In a statement, the airline acknowledged that its operations had been “significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days" and issued an apology to passengers. “A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," an IndiGo spokesperson said as stated in the statement. To stabilise operations, the airline said it has begun calibrated adjustments to its flight schedules, a temporary measure expected to remain in place for the next 48 hours. The adjustments, it said, will help restore punctuality and limit further disruptions.