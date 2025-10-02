IndiGo spearheading resumption of flights from India to mainland China

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, IndiGo, on Thursday, announced the resumption of its services to Mainland China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) with daily, non-stop flights starting 26 October 2025.

As per a press release by the aviation company, the resumption of flights are subject to regulatory approvals, and IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly.

The release highlighted that IndiGo will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate these flights that will re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations.

On a social media post, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, said, "India and China will resume direct air services by the end of October 2025, aligning with the winter schedule. This follows continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to normalize bilateral ties. The move will greatly enhance air connectivity, support people-to-people exchanges and contribute to the strengthening of economic collaboration between the two countries."

IndiGo operated flights between India and China before the pandemic and has many of the necessary arrangements and processes already in place.

"The past experience and familiarity with local partners will enable IndiGo to resume these flights swiftly. As part of IndiGo's rapid global expansion, the resumption of operations to Guangzhou represents a significant development in strengthening international connectivity from India and reinforcing its commitment to broadening its global footprint," IndiGo said in the press release.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce the resumption of daily, non-stop flights between India and mainland China. We are proud to be amongst the first to resume direct connectivity to China from two points in India."

Speaking on the bilateral relations between the two countries, Elbers said, "This will once again allow seamless movement of people, goods, and ideas, while also strengthening bilateral ties between the two of the world's most populous countries and fast-growing economies. With this very important step, we are looking at introducing more direct flights into China. As we take steady strides towards becoming a global aviation player, this is a significant move to strengthen our international network."

The flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou will open for sale from Friday, 3 October 2025.

