IndiGo to offer additional Rs 10,000 travel vouchers to stranded passengers

New Delhi [India], December 11 : IndiGo will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers over the past few days, and those vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months, a spokesperson from the airline said Thursday.

This compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing Government guidelines as per which, IndiGo will provide compensation of Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time, the spokesperson said in a statement.

IndiGo said it foremost priority continues to be the care of its customers.

"As part of this, following the operational disruption, we have ensured that all necessary refunds for cancelled flights have been initiated, most of which have already reflected in your accounts, with the remainder following shortly," the spokesperson said.

If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for the refund have also been initiated.

"As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly," the spokesperson said.

IndiGo has acknowledged that part of its customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion.

"At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from ussafe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you again," the spokesperson's statement concluded.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers arrived at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier today for a meeting, amid the airline's ongoing efforts to address customer grievances and operational disruptions reported earlier this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor