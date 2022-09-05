Indipaisa, awarded India’s fastest-growing brand starts empowering MSMEs

New Delhi (India), September 5: Indian Micro & Small-Midsized Enterprises (micro SMEs) are usually forgotten and underserved by the banks, Fintech’s, and financial institutions. Why? Because their revenues are small, their volumes are small, and they are not profitable to profit-seeking financial institutions, in most cases, banks and fintech’s have a set of solutions that are targeted at small customers. However, the price points are too expensive, and the service quality is too low.

Indipaisa (www.indipaisa.com), a Noida-based fintech brand, backed by Nexxo Ventures a Dubai-based digital banking venture firm, is India’s fastest growing brand in 2021-22, now performing in 5 states and planning to spread across PAN India by giving commercial micro banking solutions to empower MSMEs. Indipaisa’s commercial micro banking solutions are now being utilized by MSMEs in Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka which is changing the status quo and offering low-cost & high-quality financial services. These services are customized from the ground up to address the needs of Indian small business owners and operators. Indipaisa conducted more than 30,000 questionnaires to hundreds and hundreds of Indian micro businesses, then developed a Social Network powered Fintech platform offering integrated digital commercial micro banking services to under-serviced and under-banked Indian micro SMEs. Indipaisa has already opened an innovation centre in Bengaluru and plans to open another office in Mumbai as it doubles up on its efforts to reach out to MSMEs across PAN India in 2023.

Commenting on the award, Aizaz Tahsildar, CEO of Indipaisa said “It’s been more than a decade that we have championed in providing commercial banking solutions to MSME in MENA regions and now we are here in India where the largest MSME exists. Our focus has always been MSME. We have been using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) powered platforms for commercial micro banking solutions. This award is for the team behind Indipaisa, which represents a combination of more than 200 years of experience in various sectors in fintech, digital banking, IT security, electronic payments, and compliance. This amalgamation of expertise is fuelled by cutting-edge technology.

Indipaisa empowers small businesses with its financing tools like the all-in-one POS device, Just-Tap POS terminal, SoftPOS, e-billing, e-commerce, GST tax & ITC filling, Insurance, micro business lending and payroll solutions. All these solutions are built with the needs of local businesses in mind. The payroll solution built by Indipaisa allows business owners to roll out salaries in minutes. The solution covers everything from calculating deductions and allowances to taxes and vacation payments and saves time, effort, and money, which translates to higher profit in the long run.

Nebil Ben Aissa, Founder and Chairman of Indipaisa said, “I have always been impressed and fascinated with India; I have been investing in India since the early 2000s (more than 20 years ago), and I am very impressed with the social impact made by the partnership of Indipaisa. Prior to launching its services, the Indipaisa team conducted 30,000 question questionnaires and interviewed hundreds and hundreds of small and micro SME owners in order to discover the micro SME’s top pain points when managing finances. Now, millions of Indian micro and small business owners and operators will have access to high-quality commercial micro banking services at low, affordable prices; a true success story of financial inclusion and social responsibility empowering emerging economies in the Southeast Asian markets.”

Commenting on the recognition, Narayanan Kannan (https://www.linkedin.com/in/narenkannan/), CIO, Indipaisa said “We are delighted with this recognition. This honors the efforts that we have put behind Indipaisa in less than 12 months. We have been relentless in our efforts to digitise Indian MSMEs by providing commercial micro banking solutions and will continue doing so by coming up with cutting-edge products and services that empower MSMEs. The technology stack of Indipaisa takes care of every type of transaction for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, Indipaisa AI predicts the micro SME’s cashflows, thus giving it a tremendous competitive advantage to tap into the highly fragmented Indian micro-lending market, estimated to exceed $380bn, while delivering growth and profitability at low NPL ratios.”

Ever since the launch, Indipaisa has partnered with the local payments bank, technology partners, insurance, and loan providers to introduce various digital commercial micro banking financial services and products to deploy a FinTech platform that empowers Indian MSMEs. It is also a part of the Indian government and RBI’s digitized payments drive.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor