Indo-French Chamber Recognises CHRO's Blueprint for Boardroom Brilliance

New Delhi [India], March 6: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce (IFCCI) organised the Fourth Edition of its flagship event, the HR Conclave and Awards 4.0 on March 05, 2024, in New Delhi, bringing together CEOs, CHROs, & Global Thought Leaders from the Indo-French Business Community.

Highlighting the vital role of CHROs in Strategic decision-making, Laurent Ladroyes, Chairperson IFCCI HR Committee and Personnel Director, Michelin India said, "The IFCCI HR Conclave was curated to bring together Thought Leaders, CEOs, CHROs, and Industry Experts from the Indo-French network to deliberate on the critical benefits of having CHROs on the Board and recognizing the impact of workforce agility on overall business resilience in the emerging business landscape."

The HR Conclave was organized under the aegis of the IFCCI HR Committee which comprises of CHROs and HR Heads from over 100 French & Indian Companies. Several leading French & Indian business groups like Accor, Airbus, Amadeus, Atos, BNP Paribas, Bollore, Dassault, L'Oreal, Michelin, Naval Group, Thales, Pernod Ricard, Sopra Banking etc. are active members of the IFCCI HR Committee.

Sharing his views on this occasion, Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Director, French Institute in India & Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Country Director, Embassy of France in India said, "France is more dedicated than ever to welcoming international students. Renowned for its exceptional achievements in science and innovation, the French higher education system stands out as one of the few systems worldwide that ensures global recognition of degrees at a highly affordable cost, largely due to its public financing."

The Conclave served as a platform to discuss evolving market dynamics, ongoing and anticipated challenges, share best practices, and develop valuable insights into the evolving role of CHROs and how their inclusion on boards can enhance organizational performance and governance.

The event also witnessed an address by Eric Fajole, French Trade Commissioner, Embassy of France and Director, Business France, South Asia on the VIE Program. The program is an HR Turnkey solution that enables young talent to complete a professional mission abroad for a period of 6 to 24 months. The program is for French nationals who have not already participated in a VIE program. A sizeable number of French companies today recruit VIEs within India.

One of the key highlights of the conference was a CEO fireside chat themed 'Decoding the CEO-CHRO Alliance for Boardroom Excellence' with CEOs of the most prominent and significant French companies in India, Ashwin Yardi, Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini India, Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, India, Thales, Deepak Sharma, CEO & MD, Schneider Electric India.

Winning Companies

Winners: 'From Barriers to Bridges: The DEIB Impact' Award (Medium Size Enterprise)

Air Liquide India Holding Private Limited

Winners: 'From Barriers to Bridges: The DEIB Impact' Award (Large Enterprise)

Capgemini Technology Services India Limited & CGI Information Systems & Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Winners: 'Most Innovative Upskilling Initiatives of the Year' (Medium Size Enterprise)

Air Liquide India Holding Private Limited & Enpro Industries Private Limited

Winner: 'Most Innovative Upskilling Initiatives of the Year' (Large Enterprise)

Schneider Electric India Private Limited

Winners: Visionary CHRO Award

Ms. Sarika Pradhan, Vice-President - Human Resources, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence - CGI Information Systems & Management Consultants P.L.

Winner: Jury Special Visionary CHRO Award

Laurent Ladroyes, Personnel Director - India, Michelin

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the most active bilateral chambers in India. The Chamber has six offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 700 member companies and 17 Sector Committees offering an extensive range of business services and giving access to people and information. www.ifcci.org.in.

