Indo National Limited (Nippo) Announces Strong Q1 FY2025-26 Results

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27: Indo National Limited (BOM 504058, NSE: NIPPOBATRY), the manufacturer of iconic consumer electrical brand Nippo, has reported a strong start to FY2025-26, posting profitable first quarter results and reinforcing its position as a diversified consumer company with a legacy of trust and innovation.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a total income of ₹121.64 crores, up from ₹112.72 crores in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit after tax stood at ₹1.62 crores, as against ₹1.01 crores in Q1 FY2024-25, reflecting improved business momentum. The growth was driven by the core business of battery segment and also a series of new product launches, including the Swooper Mosquito Repellent in the Home Care category and BLDC Fans in Consumer Electricals. The Company's digital business doubled year-on-year and now contributes to 5% of overall revenues, underscoring the success of Indo National's efforts to strengthen its omni-channel presence.

At the core of Indo National's business, the battery segment continued to perform strongly, with accelerated growth in the alkaline category, meeting the rising energy demands of high-performance devices. Profitability was further enhanced by sustained cost efficiencies, improved manufacturing productivity, and better unit economics. Technology and automation played a critical role in enabling efficiencies across functions, while capability development initiatives deepened employee engagement and empowerment at all levels.

Commenting on the Q1 results, Mr. Pavan Kumar BVS, CEO, Indo National Limited, said: "For over five decades, Nippo has been part of India's everyday life, building a legacy rooted in trust, quality, and reliability. As we move forward, our focus is on honouring this heritage while shaping a future that is powered by innovation, digital acceleration, and sustainable growth. The strong Q1 performance is a testament to our resilience and our ability to adapt to changing consumer needs. With new products in home care and consumer electricals, the scaling of our digital footprint, and a sharper focus on operational excellence, Indo National is well-positioned to thrive in the modern ecosystem. Our journey continues with the same purpose to enrich lives while creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Indo National remains committed to building on its proud history while continuing to adapt to the needs of the modern consumer, reinforcing its position as one of India's most trusted and future-ready consumer companies. Over the years, the Company has evolved from being a battery manufacturer to a diversified consumer business, expanding into home care, lighting, and consumer electricals.

About Indo National Limited (Nippo)

Established in 1972, with its corporate headquarters in Chennai, Indo National Limited (BOM 504058, NSE: NIPPOBATRY) is a leading manufacturer of dry-cell batteries in India. Beyond batteries, Nippo, its flagship brand has become a household name and synonymous with reliability, powering generations of consumers across urban and rural India. The brand extends its expertise to a diverse range of flashlights, mosquito swatters, LED lighting products, electrical accessories, and now, energy-efficient home appliances. With a wide distribution network, cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, and a focus on sustainability and innovation, Indo National has successfully blended its strong legacy with a modern outlook.

