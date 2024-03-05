Indoor Golf Centre - Golfer's Edge Chennai Marks 1st Anniversary with Exciting New Partnerships and Offerings

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5: Golfer's Edge Chennai (GEC) proudly announces its one-year anniversary, celebrating a successful year of bringing the joy of golf to enthusiasts in Chennai. The indoor golf centre aspires to introduce more people to the sport by making it more accessible, affordable and entertaining. Over the past year, GEC already introduced well over 600 enthusiasts to the sport, across ages ranging from 5-75 years, with over a 100 of them becoming regulars and continuing further coaching. To mark this one-year milestone, Golfer's Edge Chennai is thrilled to unveil some major developments aimed at enhancing the golfing experience for all.

Partnering with Tarun Sardesai Golf Academy (TSG) for World-Class Golf Coaching

In a strategic move to elevate the level of golf coaching available to its patrons, Golfer's Edge Chennai has joined hands with TSG Academy based in Zion Hills Golf County (outskirts of Bengaluru), renowned for its world-class golf coaching programs. This partnership brings together Golfer's Edge Chennai's commitment to excellence and TSG Academy's expertise and successful athlete development programs, promising unparalleled coaching experiences for golfers of all skill levels.

"We are delighted to collaborate with TSG Academy, a leader in golf coaching," said Bharath Arvind & Hari Natarajan, Co-Founders at Golfer's Edge Chennai. "This partnership underscores our dedication to providing top-notch training and development opportunities for golfers in Chennai. Together, we aim to unlock the full potential of every individual who walks through our doors."

Launch of Retail Section Featuring Leading Golf Brands

In addition to its coaching endeavors, Golfer's Edge Chennai is excited to introduce a new retail section within its premises. On showcase will be a curated selection of golf-based accessories and apparel from leading brands across the globe. Customers can expect to find high-quality products that cater to every aspect of their golfing needs, further enhancing their overall experience at Golfer's Edge Chennai.

"Our retail section is a testament to our commitment to offering a comprehensive golfing experience," commented Bharath Arvind and Hari Natarajan, Co-founders, Golfer's Edge. "By partnering with top brands, we ensure that our customers have access to the finest golfing gear and apparel, empowering them to perform at their best on the course."

Focus on Inclusivity: Attracting More Women and Kids to Golf

Looking ahead, Golfer's Edge Chennai has set its sights on fostering inclusivity within the sport by actively encouraging the participation of women and children. With a dedicated focus on providing regular coaching sessions tailored to the needs of these demographics, Golfer's Edge Chennai aims to create a welcoming and supportive environment where everyone can thrive and excel in golf.

"We believe that golf is a sport for everyone, regardless of age or gender," remarked Bharath Arvind, Co-founder, Golfer's Edge Chennai. "Through our initiatives targeting women and kids, we hope to break down barriers and inspire a new generation of golfers to embrace the game."

As Golfer's Edge Chennai embarks on its second year, these initiatives underscore its commitment to innovation, excellence, and inclusivity within the golfing community. With TSG Academy by its side and a diverse range of offerings, Golfer's Edge Chennai looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and success.

March Mayhem Contest with Cash Prizes

To garner further interest amongst enthusiasts in the city, GEC is organizing fun contests with weekly cash prizes all month of March. Fun games such as Zombie Golf, Putting Pong and Closest to the hole challenges ensure that there is fun and challenge for all skill levels. The total prize pot for the contest is INR 40,000/- with the first hole in one receiving INR 10,000/-

GEC is brought to you by TeeTime Ventures (TTV), a Bengaluru-based sports and recreational services company. Since 2014 TTV has successfully completed over 75 indoor golf and sports installations across India and Sri Lanka and works with the Hospitality, Real Estate, Sports, Corporate and Armed Forces industries amongst others. Golfer's Edge Chennai is the company's flagship experience centre.

