Indore-based Pharma MSME Modern Laboratories & Nandani Medical Labs Pvt. Ltd. Awarded by Chief Minister during the MSME Awards in Bhopal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20: The MSME Pharma Industry in Indore has been making waves in the industry, and today, Modern Laboratories was recognized for their achievements in a special ceremony organized by the MSME Ministry of Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and MSME Minister, Omprakash Saklecha, awarded Modern Laboratories with first position and a prize money cheque for their outstanding work in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Director of Export, Shivanshu Kharia, received the award on behalf of Modern Laboratories, Indore. The company has been making significant contributions to the industry, particularly during the COVID-19 period. Notably, they were the first Pharma MSME to receive permission to produce Amphotericin B, a critical drug to fight Black Fungus disease.

Modern Laboratories has been at the forefront of pharmaceutical research in Madhya Pradesh. They were the first to launch the Amphotericin B injection, enhancing their portfolio of care to around 1400 SKUs. The company has also made significant strides in the domestic and international markets, supplying Pan India with government institutions and expanding exports to over 26 countries.

The promoters of Modern Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Indore, Arun Kharia, and Dr Anil Kharia, congratulated the team on this exceptional achievement. The tone of their statement is encouraging, and it demonstrates their continued commitment to providing cutting-edge pharmaceutical research to the industry.

Another MSME Pharma Company Nandani Medical Lab Pvt. Ltd under the same banner Modern Group of Industries also awarded for the implementation of Best Practices to empower the Pharmaceutical Industry.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in a ceremony organized by the MSME Ministry of the state. The award is recognition of Nandani's outstanding performance, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The award has been received by Arun Kharia and Shantanu Kharia at Bhopal.

Overall, Modern Laboratories and Nandani Medical Labs Pvt. Ltd. have become significant players in the MSME Pharma Industry in Indore. Their work has not gone unnoticed, as they continue to improve their portfolio of care and expand into the global market. The recognition they received today at the awards ceremony is well-deserved and a testament to the company's dedication to excellence.

The Group Director of Modern Group of Institutions Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, Head of Institute Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Sapna Malviya, and Principal of Modern International School Dr. Keerti Choudhary congratulated the leadership of the Modern Group for these notable achievements of both Industries.

