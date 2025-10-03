Indore Police Commissionerate Launches Its Own AI Chatbot - Rajesh Dandotiya

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: The Indore Police Commissionerate has set a new benchmark in digital policing by launching 'Safe Clicks', Madhya Pradesh's first AI-powered cybersecurity chatbot. This innovation has positioned Indore as a leader in combining artificial intelligence with citizen-centric policing. The chatbot was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, during a grand ceremony held at the DRP Line, Indore, where more than 500 participants, including senior police officials, cyber experts, and educators, were present.

Safe Clicks: A Citizen's Digital Companion

'Safe Clicks' is not just another chatbot - it is an AI-enabled cybersecurity assistant designed to provide real-time guidance and protection to citizens. The tool empowers users to:

* Check suspicious links, messages, or emails.

* Learn immediate steps to follow during online fraud or scams.

* Receive digital safety tips and preventive measures.

* Understand how to file cybercrime complaints on official portals.

Available on WhatsApp, Web, Android, and iOS, Safe Clicks offers multilingual support to ensure accessibility for all. Users can begin their interaction by simply typing "Hi".

While the vision of Safe Clicks was conceptualized by Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh and technically developed by Abacus Consultancy Services (ACS), the project found its true momentum under the leadership of Additional DCP Crime Branch, Indore - Rajesh Dandotiya.

Known across Madhya Pradesh for conducting over 1,000 cyber awareness campaigns, Dandotiya has consistently worked to bridge the gap between citizens and cyber safety practices. His extensive fieldwork and direct community engagement gave Safe Clicks a unique citizen-first approach.

Instead of being a purely technical innovation, the chatbot has been designed to speak the language of the people, offering guidance in a way that is simple, reliable, and trustworthy. This people-centric design philosophy reflects Dandotiya's experience in handling cybercrime cases and educating diverse groups, from students and professionals to senior citizens.

The backend of Safe Clicks is powered by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Large Language Models (LLMs), enabling it to understand user intent and deliver accurate, sensitive, and context-based responses. With Indore Police managing the backend, the responses provided are both authentic and official, ensuring that citizens receive trusted information.

According to ACS CEO Shishir Tiwari, Safe Clicks is not just a chatbot but an Agentic AI solution that will continuously evolve and expand across the state. His live demo during the event showcased how Madhya Pradesh is now among the pioneering states in using AI for public safety.

During the launch, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav called the initiative "a simple yet powerful step in modern policing." He highlighted that cyber security is now only one message away, and tools like Safe Clicks will empower citizens to protect themselves in the digital world.

Dandotiya, in his address, emphasized that awareness must be continuous and accessible. He remarked: "Safe Clicks represents the idea that cyber security should be at everyone's fingertips. Whether you are a student or a professional, this tool ensures you are never alone in the fight against cyber threats."

The launch concluded with a call for citizens to adopt Safe Clicks actively, reinforcing the slogan: "Swachh Indore, Ab Surakshit Indore."

By spearheading this AI-driven initiative, Rajesh Dandotiya has ensured that Indore not only leads Madhya Pradesh in digital policing but also serves as an example for the rest of India. Safe Clicks is more than technology - it is a vision of inclusive cyber safety, brought to life through innovation, collaboration, and strong leadership.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor