Indore ready to host 1st Agriculture Deputies Meeting under India's G20 Presidency

The first Agriculture Deputies Meeting, a three-day event, will be held at Indore starting Monday. Around a hundred delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and international organizations are expected to participate in the meeting.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the exhibition on the first day of the three-day meeting. Millets and its value-added food products along with stalls from animal husbandry and fisheries will be a major attraction of this exhibition, informed the government through a release on Sunday.

During the first ADM of Agriculture Working Group, two side events have been scheduled on day one to deliberate on agriculture-related matters.

Day two will witness the esteemed presence of the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia following which there will be a general discussion among the participating members and international organizations, an official release said on Sunday.

Day three will be dedicated to the deliberations on the key deliverables of the Agriculture Working Group. It will be a technical session with round about discussions and participation from all concerned members and international organizations.

During the event, the delegates will get to experience the rich Indian history through heritage walk to Rajwada Palace and an excursion to Mandu Fort. Gala dinners and cultural performances will provide a taste of Indian cuisine and culture.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor