Indore to Host 7-Day Sickle Cell Awareness Campaign (June 13-20) Ahead of World Sickle Cell Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17: World Sickle Cell Day will be observed on June 19. Marking the occasion, a special seven-day awareness campaign on sickle cell disease will be held across Indore city and the surrounding rural areas. The initiative is being jointly organised by Sansad Seva Prakalp and the Advanced Homoeopathic Medical Research and Welfare Society, Indore, under the theme “An Aware Step Towards a Healthy Life.” The campaign will run from 13th to 20th June 2025

The main objective of this drive is to raise public awareness about the dangerous genetic disorder, sickle cell disease, and promote early detection and prevention. Various awareness programs will be conducted under the leadership of Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and homoeopathy expert Dr. A.K. Dwivedi.

Free blood testing camps will be organised in urban and rural areas, with a focus on educating people about the importance of haemoglobin electrophoresis tests. Activities like street plays, distribution of pamphlets and booklets, poster exhibitions, and interactive sessions will also be held as part of the campaign.

What is Sickle Cell Disease?

Dr. AK Dwivedi explained that sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder in which red blood cells become crescent or sickle-shaped, disrupting oxygen supply throughout the body. This can lead to symptoms like fatigue, intense pain, anaemia, bone issues, and organ damage. In some cases, it can even be fatal.

He emphasized that with timely diagnosis and proper awareness, the disease can be controlled and prevented from being passed on to future generations. He added that awareness is not just a medical duty, but also a social responsibility. Dr. Dwivedi, who is a professor and head of department at a homeopathic medical college, is also a member of scientific Advisory Board, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (AYUSH Ministry, Govt. of India) and also Executive Council Member of Devi Ahilya University, Indore. He regularly leads awareness drives on sickle cell and other serious conditions like aplastic anemia.

“A New Beginning in Public Health Awareness”

MP Shankar Lalwani said the awareness drive in Indore is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an “Anemia-Free India Mission 2047.” He added that the campaign would involve active community participation and mark a new beginning in public health awareness

