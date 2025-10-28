Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

London/Indore: Senior homeopathic physician and academician from Indore, Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, has once again brought laurels to the city and the nation at the international level. He participated in the International Homeopathy Conference organized by the Hahnemann College of Homeopathy, UK, held in London, where he delivered an impactful presentation on his research paper titled “Homeopathic Treatment of Hematohidrosis (Bloody Sweat).”

During the conference, Dr. Dwivedi also delivered a special lecture highlighting the importance of Indian lifestyle, diet, and traditional healing systems. He explained that jaggery and roasted gram help in blood enrichment, while drinking turmeric milk at night and consuming basil leaves in the morning strengthen the immune system. He emphasized that if the Indian traditional lifestyle is adopted with a scientific approach, homeopathy can prove to be even more effective in both the prevention and treatment of serious diseases.

The prestigious conference witnessed participation from eminent homeopathic experts from around the world. Dr. Dwivedi was the only physician from Madhya Pradesh representing India.

It is noteworthy that Dr. A.K. Dwivedi is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of CCRH (Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India), a member of the Executive Council of Devi Ahilya University, Indore, and the State Coordinator of Shiksha Swasthya Nyas, New Delhi.

Book Launch: “Homeopathic Treatment of Hematohidrosis and Bone Marrow Disorders”

During the conference, Dr. Dwivedi's new book titled “Homeopathic Treatment of Hematohidrosis and Bone Marrow Disorders” was formally released. The book elaborates on his research, experience, and observations on the homeopathic treatment of rare diseases like Hematohidrosis (Bloody Sweat) and various bone marrow disorders.

The book was unveiled in the presence of Dr. Shashi Mohan Sharma, Principal of the Hahnemann College of Homeopathy (London), Dr. Lora Georgieva (Bulgaria), and several other distinguished homeopathic experts from across the globe.

