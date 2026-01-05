Indrani Mukerjea Deepens Her Tagore Journey with Nayika Bhoomika, a Dance Drama Premiering in Mumbai on January 9

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 5: After the widely acclaimed run of Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari, Indrani Mukerjea is set to return to the stage with another ambitious theatrical offering under the banner of Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise. Titled Nayika Bhoomika, the new production will premiere on January 9, 2026, at St. Andrew's Auditorium, Mumbai, and marks a significant expansion of IME's commitment to reinterpreting Tagore's women-centric narratives for contemporary audiences.

While Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari explored the inner life of a warrior princess navigating power and love, Nayika Bhoomika turns its attention to four of Rabindranath Tagore's celebrated female protagonists. Drawn from his short stories, the production examines desire, dignity, rebellion, and selfhood through a modern theatrical lens. Together, the stories form a layered meditation on womanhood that feels both intimate and sharply relevant.

The cast of Nayika Bhoomika brings together a strong ensemble of performers, beginning with Indrani Mukerjea, followed by Maninee De, Aakriti Sharma, Madhumita Chakraborty, and Subrat Panda. Panda, who previously appeared as Arjun in Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari, continues his journey with IME as a nurtured talent under the company's creative mentorship. Joining him in this production are Maninee De and Aakriti Sharma, both of whom bring depth and range to Tagore's layered female worlds.

At the heart of the project is Mukerjea's evolving role as a producer and creative anchor. Through Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise, she has steadily built a performance platform that prioritises text-driven theatre, original music, and emotionally grounded storytelling. Nayika Bhoomika follows that trajectory, moving beyond spectacle to focus on character, voice, and interiority.

Speaking about the upcoming production, she said, "After Chitrangada, I felt an urgency to stay with Tagore's women. His female characters are complex, flawed, courageous, and searching. Nayika Bhoomika is our way of listening to them more closely. As a producer, my intent is to create work that respects the text while allowing performers and audiences to find themselves within it."

The play is directed by Madhumita and Tony, who shape a visual and emotional language that blends classical aesthetics with contemporary movement and staging. Their approach remains rooted in Tagore's philosophy, while allowing space for reinterpretation and emotional immediacy.

Original music for Nayika Bhoomika has been composed by Shantanu Bhattacharya, whose score weaves restraint and lyricism into the narrative, supporting the emotional architecture of each story without overpowering it.

With Nayika Bhoomika, Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise continues to position itself as a production house invested in long-form artistic thinking rather than one-off theatrical events. Following the success of Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari, which played to packed houses in Mumbai, the new production signals IME's intent to build a sustained repertoire rooted in literary adaptation and female-led storytelling.

As Mukerjea puts it, "These stories do not ask to be modernised. They ask to be understood. If audiences leave the theatre feeling seen, unsettled, or quietly moved, then we have done what we set out to do."

Nayika Bhoomika opens on January 9, 2026, at St. Andrew's Auditorium, Mumbai. Tickets are now available on BookMyShow.

