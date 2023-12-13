Indrani Mukerjea's Unbroken: The Untold Story Finds a Voice with the Launch of its Audio Book

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: "Unbroken: The Untold Story" by Indrani Mukerjea is now breaking new ground with the release of its audio book, providing audiences with an immersive experience available for purchase on Audible.in and Amazon. This fresh auditory rendition not only breathes new life into the deeply personal narrative but also offers listeners an unprecedented level of intimacy, allowing them to connect with the powerful memoir on a profound emotional level.

Indrani Mukerjea, an India-born British media baron, has played a significant role in the media business landscape. Recognized by The Wall Street Journal as one of the '50 Women to Watch,' Indrani is not only a businesswoman but also an advocate for women's rights and mental health awareness. Her commitment to promoting fairness, justice, and rehabilitation within the prison system is evident in her philanthropic endeavors, actively working to improve the lives of prison inmates in undertrial prisons.

Originally published on July 30th, 2023, in "Unbroken" Indrani Mukerjea courageously lays bare her vulnerabilities, sharing the intricacies of her relationships and now allowing listeners to forge a personal connection with the raw truth of her experiences. From her formative years in Guwahati to her ascent as a media baron in Mumbai, the narrative traces her journey, interwoven with themes of love, relationships, betrayal, and the indomitable resilience of the human spirit.

The audio book unravels the gripping tale that held the nation spellbound in 2015.The memoir becomes a poignant exploration of the fragility of human relationships, the profound aftermath of betrayal and grief, and the enduring strength that resilience can bring.

Speaking about the audio book release, Indrani Mukerjea shared, "In Unbroken, I laid bare my vulnerabilities and the complexities of my relationships. Now, in this audio format, I invite listeners to join me on this intimate journey and numerous women will connect with my journey through an experiential and immersive format. Through the spoken word, I hope to connect with those who have faced adversity and inspire them to find strength in their darkest moments."

It's noteworthy that "Unbroken: The Untold Story" initially found its voice in paperback format courtesy of HarperCollins. The audio book not only preserves the essence of the original publication but also introduces a fresh, emotional dimension, enriching the narrative and providing a unique opportunity for listeners to experience this captivating memoir in a novel format.

The audio book is now available for purchase on Audible.in and Amazon, inviting listeners to explore the depth of "Unbroken: The Untold Story" and discover a new perspective on Indrani Mukerjea's extraordinary journey.

