Indraprastha Gas inks MoUs to establish 19 CBG plants across four states

New Delhi [India], February 7 : Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), a leading city gas distribution company, has taken a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy solutions by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two technology partners during India Energy Week 2024.

The agreements are aimed at setting up Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across four states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to these partnerships, IGL has also empaneled two other partners for the same purpose. The biogas produced from these 19 plants will be integrated into IGL's City Gas Distribution network.

The MoUs were formalized in the presence of Praveen Mal Khanooja (IA &AS), Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), KK Chatiwal, Managing Director of IGL, Pawan Kumar, Director (Commercial) of IGL, senior officials, and members of the media.

Praveen Mal Khanooja lauded IGL for its pivotal role in nation-building and expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts to advance sustainable energy initiatives.

The partnership endeavors to generate approximately 0.45 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day (MMSCMD) of biogas from waste, which is equivalent to approximately 5 per cent of IGL's daily requirements.

This initiative is expected to yield multiple benefits for stakeholders, including municipal authorities, city gas distribution entities, farmers, and the public at large.

Municipal authorities stand to benefit from the effective disposal of municipal waste, while farmers will have a sustainable avenue for disposing of agricultural waste.

City gas distribution entities will gain access to cheaper gas, contributing to enhanced affordability for consumers. Moreover, the public will enjoy a cleaner environment, fostering sustainable development and improved quality of life.

The collaboration between IGL and its technology partners underscores a collective commitment to promoting renewable energy solutions and addressing environmental challenges.

By harnessing the potential of biogas from waste, the initiative aligns with India's broader energy transition goals and underscores the significance of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development.

India Energy Week 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for advancing discussions and initiatives in the energy sector, facilitating collaborations, and showcasing innovative solutions to address evolving energy needs and challenges.

With its emphasis on sustainable energy solutions, the event underscores India's commitment to achieving energy security, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth.

