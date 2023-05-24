inDrive calls on people to ride for a fair price

In Pic – Avik Karmakar, Sergei Kondrutski, Mohan Pradhan, Pavit Nanda Anand, Jitendra Pagare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: With more than two billion rides completed across the world, inDrive, an international ride-hailing platform, is disrupting the ride-sharing industry in Mumbai by allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate fairer fares among themselves. inDrive has now launched a campaign calling on people to ‘Ride for a fair price you both agree on’.

The campaign contrasts the indifference of ride-hailing algorithms with the empathy and communication that enables people to negotiate and agree on fair fares.

inDrive also announces the launch of “Driver of the Month” in Mumbai. Cab Drivers who provide the most rides with inDrive during the campaign will be awarded attractive prizes. There will be 1 mega prize (a motorcycle) and 10 prizes for runners-up (smartphones). Drivers will have to register themselves, complete the eligibility criteria and take the maximum possible rides to be eligible for the prize.

“Creating fairer solutions to address the existing gaps in underserved markets is a crucial part of inDrive’s global expansion strategy. We offer Ride-Hailing services in different types of vehicles across India, but here in Mumbai inDrive operates only cab and auto-rickshaw categories, offering both drivers & passengers more fairly priced ride-hailing choices. We constantly offer different engagement programs for our drivers and we are excited to launch a Driver of the Month campaign in Mumbai,” says Sergei Kondrutski, Regional Driver Acquisition Team Leader South Asia, inDrive.

Today, inDrive is the second most downloaded mobility app in the world, and serves more than 175 million users worldwide in over 614 cities across 47 countries on five continents.

“The number of active users in the city is growing fast. We already have thousands of registered drivers in Mumbai. All our driver partners are highly experienced and have completed the full document-verification process. Today, we have also awarded our most active drivers and passengers in Mumbai, thanking them for being a part of our growing journey.” said Pavit Nanda Anand, South Asia PR Manager, inDrive.

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in 614 cities across 47 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer payment model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

