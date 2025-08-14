inDrive - India's Only Ride-Bargain App Launches Comfort Class Rides in India, Celebrating the Spirit of Freedom this Independence Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: inDrive, the world's fastest-growing urban mobility platform and India's only ride-bargain app, announces the launch of its Comfort Class rides in Kolkata and Chandigarh. The launch comes just ahead of India's Independence Day, symbolizing the platform's commitment to freedom of choice, fairness, and empowerment for both riders and drivers.

Challenging the Status Quo - Celebrating Freedom in Mobility

Much like India's fight for independence was rooted in the ideals of liberty and self-determination, inDrive is redefining ride-hailing by giving people the right to decide what's fair.

Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms that dictate fares through algorithms, inDrive empowers people to decide. Passengers propose a fare, drivers can accept, decline, or make a counteroffer, and both sides agree on what is fair. This two-way negotiation model eliminates algorithmic biases and breaks away from the duopoly that has long dominated the industry.

By putting power back in the hands of people, inDrive ensures transparency, dignity, and the freedom to choose - values that resonate deeply on the eve of Independence Day.

Comfort Class - More Choice, More Comfort

With the launch of Comfort Class in Chandigarh, inDrive users now have the option to book rides in premium-condition sedan cars with air conditioning. These rides offer more space and extra legroom, ensuring a higher level of comfort throughout the journey. Passengers can enjoy a better travel experience at a fair price, riding with top-rated drivers (4.8+ ratings). At the same time, drivers in Comfort Class earn a little more per ride, creating a system where both riders and drivers win.

By introducing Comfort Class, inDrive reinforces its commitment to fairness, quality, and choice, offering users a better way to travel while rewarding the platform's best drivers.

Fair Play, Positive Impact, and Freedom

inDrive's "fair play" business model is driven by one principle - mobility should be free from hidden systems and controlled by the people who use it. The company's approach mirrors the core spirit of Independence Day - freedom from imposed rules, and the right to decide your own path.

"At inDrive, we believe mobility should be about freedom and fairness, not rigid algorithms or monopolies. Our bargaining model empowers people to set their own fares - a small act of independence in everyday life. The launch of Comfort Class rides in Kolkata and Chandigarh gives passengers a premium travel option, while allowing drivers to earn more. This Independence Day, we're proud to give our users more freedom of choice and a fairer way to travel," said Pratip Mazumder, India Country Manager, inDrive.

