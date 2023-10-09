inDrive’s “Set Your Price” Feature is Simplifying Car Rides in Mumbai & Pune

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: With more than two billion rides completed across the world, inDrive, a global mobility, urban services and community development platform, is disrupting the ride-sharing industry in India by allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate fairer fares among themselves. Available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, and Bhopal inDrive has been giving customers the liberty to set the price for their rides.

Challenging injustice by creating fairer solutions to address the existing gaps in underserved markets has become a crucial part of inDrive’s global expansion strategy.

“Our focus is on creating a secure and user-friendly environment for all participants. Safety is paramount, and we actively encourage feedback to maintain the highest standards of safety throughout all journeys facilitated by our platform. To uphold our commitment to safety, we have introduced the Safety Pact – an initiative empowering users with dedicated features, tips, and a code of conduct for drivers and passengers. We promote mutual respect and have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination. By pursuing expansion, growth, customer satisfaction, and safety, we are well-positioned to continue delivering great results and making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” added Jitendra Pagare, Driver Acquisition Specialist inDrive.

inDrive is a “people-driven” app, which means that it was created with both passengers and drivers in mind. It is a platform that enables a fair fee and links passengers and drivers in real time.

“We did a Driver of the Month Campaign in Q2 this year exclusively for our valuable drivers to encourage them to take more rides, earn rewards, and earn the prestige of being crowned as the Ultimate Champion Driver. We received a very good response from our driver partners, which encouraged us to come up with more campaigns and driver engagement activities. We have planned some marketing campaigns in Q4 which aim to inspire and motivate our driver community to go the extra mile, setting new standards of excellence in ride-hailing service,” added Avik Karmakar – GTM Manager – South Asia, inDrive.

Evolving over the years, inDriver (Independent Drivers) has transformed to become inDrive (Inner Drive), a marketplace of urban services.

InDrive is a people-driven company that believes that there is no technology in the world that can replace human empathy. inDrive exists to prove that ride-hailing apps can and should be more human – because a fair price is something people can agree on, not hope for. The decision on whether to proceed with a ride can be made by considering the fare amount, car type, estimated arrival time, and driver ratings. Drivers can select profitable and convenient requests.

“Our business model is different – we put greater control, transparency, and choice back in the hands of our users. This effectively challenges many injustices that characterise mobility providers, including impersonal algorithms, unfair conditions for drivers, and price manipulation,” said Mohan Pradhan – Business Development Manager inDrive India and Bangladesh.

The global technology company inDrive, known for its innovative peer-to-peer pricing model, announced that it will be expanding its mission of advancing global equity by launching Alternativa Film Project, a global non-profit film initiative dedicated to supporting emerging filmmakers from the Asian region. The programme encompasses three strands: an innovative awards ceremony which recognizes the impact of local feature films, animated films, documentaries, and short films; funding via cash prizes awarded to winners; and training to uplift and upskill the next generation of filmmakers.

Today, inDrive is the second most downloaded mobility app in the world and serves more than 100 million users worldwide in over 700 cities across 48 countries on five continents.

