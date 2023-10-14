Indulge in a Fresh Culinary Experience as Jamie Oliver’s Kitchen Café Debuts in Delhi-NCR’s Vibrant Neighbourhoods

Delhi-NCR (India), October 14: Get ready to embark on a gastronomic journey like no other as Jamie Oliver’s Kitchen café, proudly owned and operated by Dolomite Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., introduces a novel dining concept to the heart of Delhi-NCR. Nestled within the bustling streets of Gurugram, Vasant Kunj, and Noida, Jamie Oliver’s café promises to redefine the culinary landscape with its exceptional offerings and captivating ambiance.

The amalgamation of Jamie’s culinary journey across the globe and his love for local produce and flavours has been the driving force for bringing Jamie Oliver’s Kitchen café to life. The teams in India and the UK have collaborated to curate an experience tailored exclusively for the Indian market. The result is an incredible all-day menu steeped in the Jamie Oliver ethos – a celebration of fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, served with an abundance of love and care.

Akin to the warmth of a memorable holiday brunch, the café decor draws inspiration from the essence of lazy afternoon coffees and sun-kissed al fresco summer lunches among friends. The space is an inviting blend of contemporary design and vivid pops of colour, fostering a rejuvenating atmosphere that transcends every meal.

Dive into a world of flavour with Jamie Oliver’s Kitchen café enticing all-day dining menu, featuring breakfast classics ranging from the must-have masala omelet to everyone’s favourite Avocado toast and the refreshing Açai bowl adorned with seasonal fruits and fresh berries. But Jamie Oliver’s café offers more than just sumptuous fare – it provides a haven for productivity as well. With a well-appointed workspace, each café boasts a mini-library, catering to those seeking both culinary inspiration and a cozy corner for their projects.

Jasper Reid, CEO of Dolomite, expressed his enthusiasm, stating “This is a really great day for our customers and for Jamie’s. We’ve known and admired FabIndia for decades and are so proud to be teaming up with this iconic Indian brand to launch our new cafés. The café are all about fresh and yummy food served all day with super service and good energy. And like all Jamie’s offers, ingredients are very carefully sourced and menus are based on nutritional balance and integrity. We are bursting with excitement at the chance to serve more customers and get their feedback. Our café provides a seamless blend of exceptional food, inviting ambience, and versatile spaces that cater to different moments of the day.”

Jamie Oliver’s Kitchen café offers all-day dining at its best, with flexibility at its heart. The menu showcases the very best of Jamie Oliver, offering diners delicious, accessible food from a diverse and exciting menu that celebrates Jamie’s journey through food. Guests can expect some great healthy, vegan options like their Sunshine Jackfruit Curry, Sunshine Salad Bowl, Tofu and Avo club, Smashed Chickpea Sandwich. For the meat lovers, they’ve got their signature Tuna wrap, Next level chicken burger and fully loaded Breakfast Bun.

“All of our ingredients are meticulously sourced with the utmost integrity in terms of welfare and provenance, with absolutely no compromise, because that’s what makes us stand apart.” – Jamie Oliver

The cafe’s commitment to dietary diversity is noteworthy. Their menu has plenty of innovative vegan options and features a gluten-free pasta selection. All the food is made with locally sourced organic produce including their creamy avocados, spring water tune and free-range eggs. Whatever you’re in the mood for, they’ve got you covered. The beverage menu is equally expansive, offering contemporary choices to complement every dish.

Every item on the menu is crafted in-house, everyday – highlighting their commitment to freshness and quality.

As a nod to Jamie Oliver’s unwavering advocacy for children’s nutrition, the café boasts an expert-curated kids’ menu that embodies balance and taste, carefully designed with the guidance of a nutritionist from the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group.

The stage is set, and the anticipation is palpable. Join Jamie Oliver’s Kitchen café in Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj, and Noida for an unparalleled culinary voyage that captures the essence of exceptional food and heartfelt connections.

About Dolomite Restaurants

Dolomite Restaurants is the master franchise of Jamie Oliver brands in India, offering a range of world-class casual dining experiences including Jamie’s Italian, Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Jamie Oliver’s Diner, and Jamie Oliver’s Kitchen café.

About Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group

Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group spans 23 countries with 70 locations, offering diverse dining experiences from quick-service to polished-casual, including Jamie’s Italian, Jamie Oliver’s Kitchen, Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Jamie’s Deli, Jamie Oliver’s Diner, and Jamie Oliver Cookery School.

About Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver is a global phenomenon in food and campaigning. During a 24-year television and publishing career, he has sold more than 48 million books worldwide and achieved an estimated global TV audience reach of 67 million across 182 territories. As a result, Jamie has inspired millions of people to enjoy cooking fresh, delicious food from scratch. Jamie started cooking at his parents’ pub, The Cricketers, in Clavering, Essex, at the age of eight. After leaving school, he began a career as a chef that took him to the River Café, where he was famously spotted by a television production company and The Naked Chef was born.

Jamie lives in Essex, UK, with his wife, Jools, and their five children.

