Indulge in Delight at the Best Dessert Place in the City

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 25: In the heart of our bustling city lies a haven for dessert enthusiasts – B’Creamy, formerly known as Bismillah, started in the year 1893 with just 4 flavours Pineapple, Rose, Mango and Milk Cream and a sweet mind-set, with continuous efforts and perseverance, in the year 1970, Bismillah Juice Centre was launched with Surat’s very 1st Falooda by our late founder Shafibhai Bismillah, later in the year 1990, we joined hands with Asif Shafibhai Bismillah (MD) and introduced refreshing line of Thick shakes in Surat.



Today, after 129+ years, 50+ outlets spread over 4 States across 2 Countries and serving 300+ varieties, B’Creamy by Bismillah surely achieved great success with its delectable range of delightful desserts and impeccable ambiance.

B’Creamy has earned its reputation as the best dessert place in town. From artisanal ice creams to luscious Thick shakes, this dessert paradise offers an unforgettable experience that caters to every sweet craving.

A symphony of Flavours

At B’Creamy, the dessert menu reads like a symphony of flavours, each item crafted with precision and passion. The star of their offerings is undoubtedly their handcrafted Thick shakes and Desserts Made from locally sourced ingredients, these ice creams take taste buds on an adventure. From classic vanilla to exotic fruit sundae swirl, the diverse range caters to all preferences. What sets B’creamy apart is their commitment to freshness and quality, ensuring that every scoop is a delight to the senses.

Artistry in every Dessert

The desserts at B’Creamy are not merely treats; they are works of art. The shake makers here are true artisans, skilfully creating intricate desserts that are as visually appealing as they are delicious. Their signature dessert, the “Falooda” is a prime example. Adorned with delicate rose essence and filled with a velvety cream and basil seeds, it’s a masterpiece that captures both the eye and the palate. This artistry extends to every dessert, from the rich chocolate treats to the flaky fruit bowls

Aesthetic Ambiance

B’Creamy offers more than just desserts; it provides an experience. The moment you step inside, you’re greeted with an ambiance that exudes comfort and sophistication. The interior is a blend of modern chic and cosy elegance, making it an ideal spot for a romantic date or a casual get-together with friends. Soft lighting, comfortable seating, and a soothing colour palette create an atmosphere that complements the sweetness of the desserts.

Catering to Every Palate

What makes B’Creamy truly remarkable is its ability to cater to every palate. Whether you’re a dedicated chocolate lover or someone who prefers the tangy notes of fruits, their menu has something for everyone.

Community and Celebration

B’Creamy has become more than just a dessert place; it’s a community hub. From birthday celebrations to intimate gatherings, B’Creamy has witnessed countless special moments. The staff’s warm hospitality and attention to detail ensure that every occasion is celebrated with joy. The dessert haven has even become a hotspot for marriage proposals, with couples creating lifelong memories against the backdrop

of delectable delights.

Innovation and Evolution

One of the secrets behind B’Creamy’s success is its dedication to innovation. The dessert industry is constantly evolving, and Bcreamy stays ahead of the curve by introducing new flavours and concepts regularly. This commitment to staying fresh and exciting keeps patrons coming back for more, eager to experience the latest creations.

A Sweet Escape

In a world that often feels chaotic, B’Creamy offers a sweet escape. It’s a place where time slows down, and every bite is a moment of bliss. From the first spoonful of velvety Ice Cream to the last sip of scrumptious Thick shakes, Bcreamy provides an experience that nourishes not just the body, but the soul.

In conclusion, B’Creamy stands as a testament to the art of dessert-making. With its diverse flavours, artistic presentation, welcoming ambiance, and commitment to excellence, it has rightfully earned its title as the best dessert place in the city. A visit to B’creamy is more than a culinary journey; it’s an exploration of flavours, emotions, and memories that will linger long after the last bite.



