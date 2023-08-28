Indulge in the Flavors of Turkey in the Heart of the capital city of India, exclusively at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi (India), August 28: The enchanting journey of culinary exploration knows no bounds in the capital city of New Delhi, as food is more like a core emotion of the city that unites the people. Pullman New Delhi Aerocity plays host to a remarkable event that promises to transport the taste buds of all its guests to the vibrant and diverse landscape of Anatolia. The Turkish Food Festival, in association with Chef Gokhan, is a celebration of Turkey’s rich gastronomic heritage and has been unveiled at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, offering patrons a unique opportunity to savour the authentic flavours of this transcontinental country.

Anatolia, the historical region straddling two continents, Europe and Asia, has been a melting pot of cultures and civilizations for centuries. This amalgamation of influences is beautifully reflected in its cuisine – a tapestry woven with threads of history, tradition, and innovation. The Turkish Food Festival at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity aims to capture the essence of Anatolian cuisine and present it to the Indian palate with finesse and authenticity. Allowing the taste buds of the patrons to traverse the spectrum of delight, from the tender notes of Lamb Adana, a kebab dish that encapsulates the soul of Anatolia, to the mesmerising fusion of familiarity and novelty found in Pide, a Turkish version of pizza that promises pure deliciousness. Discover the convivial tradition of Mezze, an assortment of small plates that mirror the eclectic influences of Anatolia.

The Turkish Food Festival transcends mere gastronomy; it unravels the heart of Anatolian culinary excellence. Immerse yourself in the authenticity of our offerings, infused with premium ingredients directly imported from Turkey. Savour the richness of Tahina, the zest of Sumac Powder, the depth of Molasses, the allure of Seedless Chilliflakes, and the allure of Zaatar Powder.

So, whether you’re an adventurous food enthusiast or someone looking to experience the magic of Turkey’s culinary traditions, make your way to the Turkish Food Festival and let your senses be transported to the vibrant and enchanting world of Anatolian cuisine. Your taste buds will thank you for this unforgettable journey.

The festival starts from August 25th to September 3rd, 2023, at Farmer’s Basket, Pluck, and is an exhilarating culinary escapade that transcends boundaries and celebrates the exquisite legacy of Anatolian cuisine.

