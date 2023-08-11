Indulge in Unparalleled Luxury at Rustomjee Seasons - a Ready-to-Move-in Gated Community

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Rustomjee, the renowned real estate developer, known for its customer-centric approach and commitment to creating a harmonious community living experience announced a new elevated home buying experience for its Gated Community - Rustomjee Seasons. From building amenities for all age groups to keeping design thinking at the core, Rustomjee Seasons is one of the most elite community living spaces in BKC.

To provide ease of purchase, Rustomjee Group announced a new 25 x 4 payment plan, designed to provide an unmatched advantage to homebuyers. This innovative payment plan allows buyers to move into their new home within just 30 days by paying a mere 25% of the total cost upfront. The remaining 75% is divided into three manageable tranches of 25% per quarter, spread over a period of 9 months. This flexible payment structure enables homebuyers to plan their finances with ease, making owning a ready-to-move-in property an accessible and convenient reality. This plan also helps buyers save interest on loans as well as rental costs (If applicable).

Talking about the new payment plan, Rakesh Setia, President - Sales and Marketing at Rustomjee Group, emphasized, "The 25 x 4 Payment Plan offers an unparalleled opportunity for our customers to experience the joy of owning their dream home with ease. We understand the significance of financial planning and hence wanted to come up with this new payment plan that will be appreciated by our buyers."

Rustomjee Seasons embodies the essence of elevated living, offering residents a seamless blend of comfort, convenience, and grandeur. The project has been thoughtfully designed to foster a vibrant community spirit, where residents can thrive in an atmosphere of togetherness and harmony with meticulously planned amenities and features. The development boasts a seamless blend of contemporary architecture, world-class amenities, and serene green spaces, making it the epitome of sophistication and tranquility. Replete with 20+ world-class amenities and close proximity to Western Express Highway, International Airport, and Bandra Worli Sea Link, the project gives easy access to international schools, clubs, cafes, restaurants, 5-star hotels, and shopping malls, all within a few kilometers. Every aspect of Rustomjee Seasons has been thoughtfully crafted to redefine the art of luxurious living and elevate buyer's lifestyle to new heights.

In stark contrast to many other developments in the area, Rustomjee Seasons is prepared to move in right away. So bid farewell to long waiting periods and uncertainties, and embrace the sheer joy of stepping into the dream home instantly. Seize this one-of-a-kind opportunity to secure the dream home at Rustomjee Seasons and indulge in a life of utmost luxury and convenience.

