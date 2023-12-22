Indus Food 2024: Global extravaganza for food trade set to impress in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22: The Trade Promotion Council of India, in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, is gearing up for the grand spectacle of Indus Food, scheduled to take place at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida from 8th to 10th January 2024.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this significant event is poised to be a major milestone, with a substantial increase in scale compared to its previous edition.

The exhibition area for Indus Food 2024 is being doubled, expanding from 30,000 sqm to an impressive 60,000 sqm.

This augmentation is indicative of the growing stature of the event as a global platform for fostering trade and collaboration in the food industry.

Over 2,500 global buyers, 5,000+ domestic buyers, and representatives from 86+ retail chains are expected to participate in this international food extravaganza, read the press release.

A notable feature of this edition is the participation of more than 120 foreign exhibitors, complementing the 1,050 domestic exhibitors.

The inclusion of new categories such as Food Processing Machinery, Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, and Wine & Spirits adds diversity to the array of offerings, read the press release.

Indus Food 2024 goes beyond a conventional trade exhibition, incorporating Knowledge Sessions, an International F & B (Food and Beverage) Standards Conclave, Masterclasses, and the Innovation Awards for Industry.

These elements contribute to the event's multifaceted approach, offering participants insights into emerging trends, global standards, and opportunities for innovation in the food sector, read the press release.

The event is poised to be a melting pot of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts, fostering meaningful discussions, and collaborations, and showcasing the best of what the global food market has to offer.

Indus Food 2024 is set to be a pivotal moment for the food trade, facilitating new connections and paving the way for a dynamic and prosperous future in the industry.

