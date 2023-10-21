IndusInd Bank introduces a brand campaign for its new digital banking app 'INDIE' during the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: IndusInd Bank has introduced an insight-led brand campaign aimed at promoting its hyper-personalized financial super-app, 'INDIE.' INDIE is a recently introduced mobile banking app from IndusInd Bank that offers a completely differentiated banking experience to digitally-savvy customers seeking a superlative digital experience. The app encompasses a gamut of services, including a Smart Savings account with Linked FD, Flexible Line of Credit, a personalized rewards program, advanced security features, and stock broking, among others.

This brand campaign centres around the theme, 'Everyday Banking shouldn't feel like a battle,' and showcases day to day struggles people have with banking depicted by ancient warriors in a unique way, differentiating itself in the clutter of various Ads being run during the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The campaign offers a unique perspective to users with disruptive content, emphasizing that 'INDIE' by IndusInd Bank offers personalized experience and ultra flexible products that users can personalize as per their unique needs with many industry firsts. The app also leverages advanced analytics to provide personalized insights to its customers and aims to usher in a revolutionary new way to bank and make finance easier, safer and much more engaging than traditional banking apps.

Conceptualized and executed by Leo Burnett India, the brand films drive the USPs of INDIE in an interesting way covering features such as accelerated rewards on the brands of customer's choice and industry-first security features such as numberless cards, dynamic ATM PIN, single-use virtual debit card, and the ability to receive transaction OTP even in low network zones using Super-OTP. Users can also access a flexible instant credit line up to 5 lakhs, allowing them to withdraw funds anytime and multiple times while paying interest only on the amount withdrawn. Additionally, through INDIE, the Bank is providing a special World Cup interest rate of 7.85% p.a on Fixed Deposits, along with the added benefit of linking users' Fixed Deposit to their Savings Account.

Speaking about the campaign, Charu Sachdeva Mathur, Head - Digital Banking & Strategy (Existing Business), IndusInd Bank, said, "The new brand campaign reflects IndusInd Bank's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and the advancement of the Bank's Digital 2.0 journey. With INDIE, we're revolutionizing banking into a seamless and tailored experience, where individual needs and preferences take centre stage. The campaign symbolizes our mission to redefine the everyday banking experience, simplifying it and making it more convenient."

This campaign is being amplified across Television, Connected TV, social and digital media channels such as YouTube, OTTs, Instagram, FB, LinkedIn, etc.

