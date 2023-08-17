IndusInd Bank Launches Multi-Branded Credit Card in Partnership with Qatar Airways and British Airways

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: IndusInd Bank has launched a first-of-its-kind multi-branded credit card - 'IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card' for all customers, in partnership with British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club. This credit card aims to offer best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers, across travel, wellness and lifestyle experiences. Adding an extra touch of luxury, the card is available in a sleek 'metal card' variant, tailored to meet the needs of our valued customers.

Stacked with multiple attractive benefits suiting the requirements of frequent travellers, customers can opt for their preferred airline loyalty programme at the time of the application as well as select their preferred international destination to maximise the opportunity to collect Avios, the rewards currency for British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and enjoy a host of other benefits.

Some of the key features of the 'IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card' include tier fast-track with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, accelerated opportunity to collect Avios and discounted foreign currency mark-up at selected preferred international destination, complimentary meet-and-greet service at leading international airports, emergency international health insurance, airport lounge benefits and much more.

Speaking on the occasion, Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said, "We are delighted to introduce multi-branded credit card in partnership with two prestigious airlines, Qatar Airways and British Airways. This launch stands as a testimony to our commitment in delivering top-notch banking experiences to our valued customers. At IndusInd Bank, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of excellence and we aim to continuously exceed expectations, cater to the evolving needs of our customers and provide them with the best-in-class products and services they deserve. Our aim with this credit card is to empower customers with complete control over their choices, putting the power in their hands to curate their own unique experiences."

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: "Through the introduction of a first-of-its-kind Visa multi-branded credit card with IndusInd Bank, our members in India can benefit from the extensive rewards of this new partnership, which is innovatively designed to enhance their future travels.

"When adopting Avios as our rewards currency, we promised our members unrivalled advantages, making this collaboration with our oneworld® partner, British Airways, an added example of our commitment to this promise. Once again, this brings Qatar Airways Privilege Club another step forward in providing members the best the industry can offer."

Oliver Currell, Head of Joint Business & Partnerships, IAG Loyalty, said, "We are delighted to launch this ground-breaking product alongside our partners from Qatar Airways and IndusInd Bank. The new cards will offer Indian consumers the opportunity to experience a truly premium world of travel and provide even more ways to collect the Avios currency. As loyalty pioneers, we are committed to ensuring this exciting new proposition creates a rewarding experience for members."

Sujai Raina, Head – CRM, India, Visa said, "We are delighted to strengthen our growing partnership with IndusInd Bank through the launch of this card, that brings the best of flying experiences to our consumers as they traverse the world. We believe the proposition gives them the power of choice, along with unique features that will be a great benefit to frequent flyers and drive strong adoption of the card."

For more information on the card, visit:

https://www.indusind.com/in/en/personal/cards/credit-card/avios-visa-infinite-credit-card.html

About IndusInd Bank:

IndusInd Bank Limited commenced its operations in 1994 catering to the needs of consumer and corporate customers. Since its inception, the Bank has redefined the banking experience for its customers including various government entities, PSUs and large corporations. As on June 30, 2023, IndusInd Bank has a customer base of approx. 35 million, with 2606 Branches/Banking Outlets and 2875 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country and covering 1,38,000 villages. The Bank has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Bank believes in driving its business through technology that supports multi-channel delivery capabilities. It enjoys clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges BSE and NSE and settlement bank status for NCDEX. It is an also an empaneled banker for MCX.

RATINGS

Domestic Ratings:

* CARE A1+ for Certificate of Deposits

* CRISIL AA + for Infrastructure Bonds program/Tier 2 Bonds

* CRISIL AA for Additional Tier 1 Bonds program

* CRISIL A1+ for certificate of deposit program / short term FD program

* IND AA+ for Senior bonds program/Tier 2 Bonds by India Ratings and Research

* IND AA for Additional Tier 1 Bonds program by India Ratings and Research

International Ratings:

* Ba1 for Senior Unsecured MTN programme by Moody's Investors Service

