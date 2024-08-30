Industry buzzes as V-Marc launches revolutionary wire and cable technology in Lucknow

New Delhi [India], August 30: V-Marc, a prominent player in the electrical and power cable industry, launched a new range of cables, Flexi Tough HFFR wires & eB+ Power Cables equipped with Electron Beam Cross-Linked technology at a significant event in Lucknow on 23rd August. Over 250 dealers from seven states attended the launch, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

This new product line represents a substantial advancement in the power distribution sector, designed to offer superior durability, safety, and efficiency. The cables, which can operate at temperatures as high as 150°C, are engineered to withstand extreme environmental conditions, including high UV exposure, chemical corrosion, and physical wear and tear. These features make them ideal for various applications, from residential wiring to large-scale industrial projects.

The cables are constructed using conductors from 99.97% bright electrolytic-grade copper, ensuring maximum conductivity and flexibility. The insulation formulated is of Special e-Beam Cross-Linked XLPO polymer family compound, developed in-house, that significantly enhances the electrical properties of the cables by 80%. This compound is a crucial component in ensuring the safety and longevity of the cables, which are designed to last over 60 years.

“During the launch event, attendees were treated to live demonstrations that gave the audience a first-hand experience of our products’ enhanced features and reliability, designed to meet and exceed international safety standards.”

“Given the current market conditions, our technology team has been dedicated to research and development for the past two years, with a vision to revolutionise the building wire and cable industry. As a result of these efforts, we are proud to announce the launch of our latest innovations,” – said Mr Vikas Garg, Managing Director of V-Marc India.

The advanced technology behind V-Marc's new cables is a game-changer in the industry. The wires also offer improved resistance to flammability, with tests showing they meet the highest safety standards, including IEC 60332-Part 3 Cat. A for flammability. This makes them safer for environments where fire hazards are a concern.

V-Marc's launch in Lucknow is just the beginning of a larger strategy to expand its presence; it remains focused on delivering products that align with the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental responsibility, reinforcing its position as a leader in the electrical manufacturing sector.

For more information, please visit https://www.v-marc.com.

