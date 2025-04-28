Industry veteran Pawan Kumar Goenka conferred with Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Pawan Kumar Goenka, an industry veteran with a career spanning decades in sectors ranging from automotive to space, has been conferred with India's fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri, at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The prestigious Padma award has been presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Goenka has contributed significantly in establishing Mahindra as a global brand.

Goenka is now the Chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). IN-SPACe is a single-window, independent, nodal agency that functions as an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DOS). It is formed following the Space sector reforms to enable and facilitate the participation of private players.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March or April every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards including duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

