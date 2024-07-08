Indxx Licenses Global Financial Exchanges and Data Index to Meitav Tachlit Mutual Funds Ltd. for an Index Tracking Fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India) July 8 : Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx Global Financial Exchanges and Data Index to Meitav Tachlit Mutual Funds Ltd. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the Tachlit TTF Indxx Financial Exchanges and Data (Tel Aviv: 5138797), which began trading yesterday on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The Indxx Global Financial Exchanges and Data Index is designed to track the performance of financial services companies involved in the business of providing financial data and operating regulated exchanges for financial market participants.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “Global exchanges and financial data providers are indispensable to modern financial markets, offering essential services that support decision-making, transparency, risk management, regulatory compliance, and global trading. In 2023, global spending on financial market data surged to $42 billion, marking a 12.4% increase from 2022.1 These figures highlight the growing need for accurate and timely financial data among individuals and institutions. Our Indxx Global Financial Exchanges and Data Index provides access to leading companies offering these critical services. We are excited to partner with Meitav Tachlit to introduce this promising investment strategy to the Israeli market.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx, added, “The Indxx Global Financial Exchanges and Data Index employs a research-based approach methodology to identify the frontrunners in the global financial exchanges and data market. Companies must derive more than 50% of their revenue from the sub-themes: Exchanges and Financial Data Provider to be included. This results in a focused exposure to this rapidly growing market.”

As of June 25, 2024, the index has 21 constituents. The index has been back tested to December 31, 2019, and has a live calculation date of March 13, 2024. For additional information, please see here.

Founded in 2005, Indxx aims to deliver innovative and custom indexing and calculation solutions to the investment management community at large.

Indxx and products tracking its indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year' at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider – Emerging Markets ETFs' at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider Americas' at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

For more information about Indxx, please visit: http://www.indxx.com/

For more information about this announcement, please contact: marketing@indxx.com

