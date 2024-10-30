Infiheal's AI Therapist HEALO Wows Bollywood Celebs, Industry Leaders At A Star Studded Launch

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: B-Town Celebs, Topmost Industry Leaders and Reputed Bureaucrats attended the launch of Infiheal's Healo, an AI Therapist and Companion for mental healthcare.

Infiheal, a healthtech startup founded by Srishti Srivastava, an IIT Bombay alumnus, and Utkarsh Srivastava, Boston University alumnus, showcased a live demo of their AI Therapist in Mumbai which attracted Bollywood celebrities and industry leaders including Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai, Shaina NC, Harsh Goenka.

Jackie Shroff while emphasizing the importance of mental health, in his signature style lauded HEALO saying "Lambi saans lene ka, chodne ka, aur Healo baba se baat karne ka."

In a notable meeting following the launch event, Srishti, met with NVIDIA's Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, to discuss Infiheal's AI advancements and its role in reshaping mental wellbeing. The conversation highlighted the intersection of technology and mental health care, in improving accessibility of mental healthcare.

Launched during the World Mental Health and ADHD Awareness Month - October - Srishti Srivastava, Founder and CEO of Infiheal, expressed the initiative's intent: "We wanted the world to see what affordable yet quality mental healthcare looks like." The response to Healo's beta program has been remarkable, generating over 400,000 conversations in just three months, with 91% of users reporting significant improvements in their mental well-being. Earlier this year, Infiheal garnered praise from Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his *Mann Ki Baat* for its groundbreaking AI-based approach to mental health.

"It's a beautiful initiative," remarked Subhash Ghai, insisting on the importance of mental health in modern India. Addressing the critical barriers to therapy, such as high costs and a shortage of qualified professionals, IPS Officer Vishwas Nangre Patil noted, "We often see many individuals who need counseling, but the scarcity of professionals makes it hard to offer them the right services." Healo's holistic approach promises to provide empathetic insights and support for those in need. Healo is designed to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health care, allowing users to maintain anonymity while receiving compassionate support at the touch of a button, from anywhere in the world.

Renowned Indian Industrialist Harsh Goenka remarked "Making mental healthcare services accessible by leveraging technology is very important in today's world, especially for Gen Z. Infiheal will work well because of its relevant and responsible vision".

Infiheal is on a mission to transform mental healthcare for over 150 million Indians who face mental health challenges but struggle to access support due to stigma and affordability concerns. "There is significant stigma surrounding mental health, and many people turn to Google for answers," Srishti Srivastava explains. "Infiheal is like 'Google but better' for mental health. Our platform doesn't aim to replace therapists; instead, it serves as a specialized tool that offers vetted advice from qualified professionals."

According to an industry report, India has one of the lowest therapist-to-population ratios, with only 0.07 psychologists for every 100,000 people. "The demand for mental healthcare is rising, along with the cost of accessing it," Ms. Srivastava adds. "We need scalable solutions that assess users based on risk, needs, and demographics to ensure personalized care. Additionally, our AI Therapist, Healo, connects users with therapists suited to their personality types and needs, fostering meaningful sessions with mental health professionals."

Utkarsh Srivastava adds, "While AI cannot replace the human touch, we hope our AI Therapist can help people when they have no one to turn to. Also, when they decide to take their 1st step in their mental health journey - whether it's talking to our AI Therapist or 1000+ of our expert professionals. At the end of the day, we are here to empower users to take charge of their own mental health."

About Healo

Healo utilizes advanced AI and a dataset of over 100,000 therapy sessions curated by psychologists and doctors to offer 24/7 personalized mental health support for various challenges, from everyday issues to clinical conditions. Its unique personality-based matching algorithm connects users with suitable professionals, such as psychologists and psychiatrists, while providing wellness tools like personality tests, mood tracking, guided journaling, music therapy, and meditation.

Healo also detects early signs of crisis and connects users in severe distress to crisis helplines. It outperforms leading AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, Llama3, across more than 20 parameters, including insightfulness and empathy, specifically for psychological and mental health queries.

Website link - https://www.infiheal.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor