Infinite Square Pvt Ltd, An award-winning B2B E-commerce Giant, Secures Massive 200 Crore MOU, Unlocking New Avenues of Growth

New Delhi (India), January 24: First time in Gujarat/India, a B2B Multinational E-commerce company cracking deal of ₹200 Crs. It’s new India. Biggest Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in B2B E-commerse industry. Infinity square Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an international Health & Beauty company. According to the documents it is been worth of ₹200 Crs. Which is one of the highest record of gujarat in GBPS. The MOU of ₹200 Crs has been sucessfully signed and in this year 2024 Infinity square assure the market for increase revenue by 100% in B2B E-commercing.

Website: https://infisquare.com

