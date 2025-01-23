InfiniteMedia's Success Shines Bright at SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Mumbai-based advertising powerhouse - InfiniteMedia, a trailblazer in the field of creative solutions, took center stage at the prestigious SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and Best Night Club Awards 2024 held at the grand Jio World Convention Centre, BKC Mumbai on 18th January 2025. InfiniteMedia was honoured with the highly coveted title of Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai (2024) in the C&S and Digital Marketing category, solidifying its position as a leader in the advertising industry.

Founded in 1994 headed by Alex Monteiro and Shakir Seth, InfiniteMedia has carved a niche in the market with over three decades of experience. The company holds the distinction of being one of India's first media agencies to integrate a nationwide local cable TV network for Corporate advertising.

Adapting to evolving market trends, InfiniteMedia ventured into digital marketing 10 years ago, successfully combining modern digital strategies with its traditional expertise in C&S advertising. They credited their dedicated team and innovative approach for the agency's sustained success.

The honour was presented by esteemed dignitaries Keval Valambhia - COO, CREDAI-MCHI, T.D Joseph- Business Head, CREDAI-MCHI, Suneel Darshan - Indian Filmmaker and Producer and Lina Ingle- Director, SOS Nitelife Pvt Ltd who commended InfiniteMedia for delivering cutting-edge advertising solutions and maintaining its leadership in the industry. Representing InfiniteMedia to receive this distinguished accolade were its founders: Shakir Seth and Alex Monteiro. Their collective efforts and creative vision have been instrumental in the agency's success and growth.

SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 provides a perfect platform to celebrate InfiniteMedia's remarkable journey and achievements. The event, supported by CREDAI-MCHI, brought together industry leaders and professionals from diverse fields, making it a day to remember.

SOS Nitelife- Synergy of Services Nitelife Private Limited extends its heartfelt congratulations to InfiniteMedia on receiving this prestigious honour. With a dedicated team and a vision for transformative storytelling, the agency continues to make waves in the world of advertising, setting a gold standard for others to follow.

In addition to InfiniteMedia's accolade, the awards afternoon also celebrated some of the finest establishments and personalities across the hospitality and entertainment industries.

* Aer by Four Seasons for Best Night Club of the Year - Luxury Property Mumbai

* Moxy by Marriott for Best Trendy Hotel of the Year

* Holiday Inn for Best Business Hotel of the Year 2024

* Hyatt Centric Juhu for Best Woman Leader in Luxury Hospitality

* Rajesh Khatter for 25 Glorious Years as a Voice Artist

* Sudipto Sen for Best Film Maker for the Kerala Story

* Daboo Malik for Composer Singer Performer 25 Years in the World Music

