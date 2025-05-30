Infinity Heights Makes Landmark Presence at North East Retail Summit 2025

New Delhi [India], May 30: The North East Retail Summit 2025, organized by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), brought together the most influential retail leaders and innovators from across the region. As the Co-Powered By Partner, Infinity Group made a commanding presence at the summit, showcasing its landmark project Infinity Heights—the tallest premium residential resort in Guwahati—and reiterating its vision for elevating both lifestyle and retail development in the Northeast.

This premier event convened CEOs, directors, and decision-makers from leading and emerging retail brands across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. The summit explored retail technology, manufacturing, real estate, distribution, e-retailing, and consumer behaviour in the region’s unique landscape.

Infinity Heights: Guwahati's Elevated Living Experience

The highlight of Infinity Group's showcase was Infinity Heights, a luxury residential resort located in Kalapahar, the towering heart of Guwahati. Positioned at 362 feet above sea level, Infinity Heights is the city's highest premium residential address, offering residents an unparalleled 360-degree view of Guwahati, including sweeping vistas of the Brahmaputra River and the city's natural green belts.

Conveniently connected to essential amenities such as top schools, hospitals, temples, the airport, and railway station, Infinity Heights is designed to deliver not just a home, but a holistic lifestyle in one of the most serene and strategic locations of the city.

“Infinity Heights is our ode to Guwahati's evolving skyline and aspirations. We're not just building structures—we're delivering experiences that align with the city's growth and its people’s desires,” said Pulak Chamaria, Director, Infinity. “It's encouraging to see Northeast India taking centre stage in both urban development and retail innovation.”

Krishna Bhumi Arcade: Retail Meets Spirituality

Alongside Infinity Heights, the group also featured Krishna Bhumi Arcade, a one-of-its-kind mall in Vrindavan that brings together traditional values and modern retail. Located at the heart of the spiritual city, Krishna Bhumi Arcade caters to shoppers seeking a balance of spiritual fulfillment and contemporary conveniences—a unique retail environment that connects deeply with Indian sensibilities.

“Our presence at this summit reinforces Infinity's core belief in building integrated, culturally conscious urban spaces,” said Aninda Das, Vice President – Marketing, Infinity. “We believe projects like Infinity Heights are not just symbols of progress, but blueprints for sustainable, beautiful living.”

Driving Strategy Forward: A Session for Real Retail Outcomes

Aninda Das also moderated a high-impact panel discussion titled “Business Strategy to Drive Real Outcomes in Today's Scenario”, bringing together leading minds of the industry – Gautam Singh, Jubilant Foodworks, Dheeraj Laddha, Sheriff Fashions Pvt Ltd, Abhishek Soni, Director, NEXT Electronics, Ganesh Nagori, Partner, The Grocer Supermarket (Salasar Sales)

The panel explored why the Northeast is fast emerging as a strategic retail growth hub, how businesses are navigating distribution and visibility challenges, and what it will take to unlock region-wide investment and inclusive development.

Topics ranged from localizing national brands, tackling infrastructure gaps, and creating stronger business-government partnerships, drawing attention to the importance of localized strategy in a culturally rich and geographically diverse market like the Northeast.

With a strong showing at the summit, Infinity Group reaffirmed its status as a pioneer in premium real estate in the region. Infinity Heights, with its unmatched views and urban convenience, remains a symbol of what's possible when thoughtful design meets vision and ambition.

