Infinium Developers Launches "Infinium Sky 9" - Premium Living Redefined at Goldwins, Coimbatore

New Delhi [India], November 28: Infinium Developers, renowned for delivering premium real estate solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest project, Infinium Sky 9, located just 2 minutes off Avinashi Road in Goldwins. This landmark development promises to redefine urban living with its unmatched blend of location, luxury, and lifestyle.

Infinium Sky 9 is more than just a residential projectit is a vision brought to life. With a commitment to creating homes that offer superior value, this project is a harmonious fusion of modern design, thoughtful amenities, and a prime location. Spread across 2.16 acres with 70% open space, Infinium Sky 9 boasts 216 meticulously designed 2 & 3 BHK premium apartments in Coimbatore , tailored for families seeking comfort, convenience, and community living. Each home reflects a harmonious blend of modern architecture and thoughtful amenities, promising residents an elevated lifestyle.

A Prime Location - At the Heart of Everything

Infinium Sky 9 enjoys an enviable location, just minutes away from key landmarks in Coimbatore. Strategically situated 2 minutes off Avinashi Road, the project ensures residents have effortless access to essential conveniences and leisure destinations.

* Coimbatore International Airport is just a 10-minute drive away, making travel seamless for frequent flyers.

* Prestigious educational institutions such as Suguna Pip School and renowned healthcare centers like KMCH Hospital are within a 5-minute radius.

* Entertainment hubs including Broadway Cinemas and Fun Republic Mall are close by, offering residents numerous options for leisure and recreation.

* Proximity to the Salem-Kochi Highway provides smooth connectivity for road travel across regions.

This combination of connectivity and convenience ensures Infinium Sky 9 is ideally placed to cater to the dynamic needs of modern urban families.

A Lifestyle Beyond Compare

Infinium Sky 9 sets a new standard for lifestyle amenities in Coimbatore, with over 35 premium features tailored to enhance every aspect of daily living. Whether it's leisure, fitness, or family bonding, this project has thoughtfully curated spaces to suit all preferences.

Indoor Amenities

1. Swimming Pool & Kids' Pool: Dive into relaxation or enjoy playful moments with family.

2. Indoor Gym: State-of-the-art fitness equipment to help you stay healthy and active.

3. Mini Theatre: Enjoy movie nights without leaving your comfort zone.

4. Party Hall: Host celebrations and social gatherings in style.

5. Yoga & Aerobics Rooms: Dedicated spaces for holistic wellness.

6. Business Centre: A professional setup for work-from-home needs.

7. Indoor Kids Play Area: Safe and engaging spaces for children.

8. Grocery Store: Everyday essentials just a step away.

Outdoor Amenities

1. Football and Cricket Turf: Stay active and enjoy sports within the community.

2. Walking & Jogging Track: A serene path for morning jogs or evening strolls.

3. Rock Climbing Wall & Trampoline: Adventurous activities for kids and adults alike.

4. Outdoor Gym: Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy workouts amidst nature.

5. Elder Plaza: A thoughtfully designed area for senior citizens to relax and connect.

The centerpiece of this luxury experience is the 10,000 sq.ft clubhousethe largest and most sophisticated in the locality. It offers a versatile range of facilities, catering to leisure, fitness, and community bonding.

Unmatched Specifications for a Premium Experience

Infinium Sky 9 stands out not just for its amenities but also for its commitment to quality and detail. Each apartment is crafted with precision, using the finest materials and modern technologies to ensure a premium living experience.

* Yale Digital Locks: Advanced security for peace of mind.

* American Standard Fixtures: Elegant and durable fittings that elevate bathroom aesthetics.

* Honeywell Electrical Fittings: Reliable and cutting-edge electrical solutions.

* Basement + Stilt + 9 Floors: Thoughtfully designed spaces with minimal wall sharing for privacy.

* Power Backup: 24x7 uninterrupted power supply for all homes.

* CCTV Surveillance: Enhanced safety with round-the-clock monitoring.

* App-based Entry/Exit Controls: Convenience and security at your fingertips.

With apartment sizes ranging from 827-1105 sq.ft for 2 BHK units and 1375 sq.ft for 3 BHK units, Infinium Sky 9 caters to diverse family sizes while offering spacious and functional layouts.

Affordable Luxury - A Launch Price You Can't Resist

Infinium Sky 9 offers incredible value for money with its launch pricing starting at just Rs5499/sq.fta significant saving of Rs1500-4000 per sq.ft compared to similar projects in the locality. With units starting at Rs45 lakhs, this project represents exceptional value for money. This special launch price is valid for the first 30 bookings, making it an unbeatable investment opportunity.

Sustainable Living with Advanced Infrastructure

Infinium Developers is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly living. Infinium Sky 9 is equipped with:

* Rainwater Harvesting: To conserve water and ensure long-term sustainability.

* Sewage Treatment Plant: For efficient waste management.

* Water Softening Plant: To ensure clean and usable water for everyday needs.

Additionally, features like well-defined driveways, landscaped outdoor areas, and feature lighting for elevation create a serene and visually stunning environment for residents.

Infinium Developers - A Legacy of Excellence

Infinium Developers has built a reputation for delivering projects that exceed customer expectations. Known for transparent transactions, uncompromised quality, and timely project delivery, the company has become synonymous with trust and innovation in real estate. Infinium Sky 9 is no exception and reflects the company's unwavering dedication to enriching lifestyles.

Visit the Model Apartment Today

Infinium Developers invites prospective buyers to visit the model apartment at the project site to experience firsthand the exceptional quality, design, and amenities of Infinium Sky 9.

For bookings or inquiries, contact +91 97870 10000 or visit www.infiniumrealty.com.

