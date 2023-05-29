Infinova Empowers Kuwait and GCC with Enhanced Security Solutions, Building a Safer Future

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 29: Kuwait International Airport has boosted its security potential significantly by implementing Infinova's cutting-edge surveillance equipment, customised wholly to match the needs of the airport and government officials while keeping the objectives of prioritising safety and efficiency in mind.

A spokesperson at Infinova says "Structures as complicated as airports need robust and fool-proof systems. Our complete control over the processes has allowed us to meet the needs of the airport staff, Kuwaiti Government and also prioritise passenger comfort and safety.". Moreover, he expressed his enthusiasm for the company's future in the GCC, emphasising that their extensive experience in working across airports and public spaces in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait has further ignited their excitement. The company eagerly looks forward to the limitless possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead, driven by their unwavering dedication to excellence and their commitment to making a lasting impact in the region's dynamic landscape.

Infinova plays a pivotal role in empowering channel partners to offer their customers comprehensive, cost-effective, and top-of-the-line video surveillance solutions, thereby enabling integrators to achieve greater profitability in their business ventures. With a manufacturing process that adheres to the renowned ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001: 2015 standards and a team of several skilled engineers who have pioneered various advancements in the video industry, Infinova channel partners are able to deliver products that are widely recognized for their reliability and technical superiority, instilling confidence in end-users across the industry.

In order to empower Infinova channel partners in developing comprehensive solutions, Infinova offers a wide range of products including IP surveillance cameras, NVR, Video Management Software and camera accessories. Notably, Infinova possesses exceptional technical expertise and manufacturing flexibility, enabling integrators to propose tailor-made solutions that precisely meet their clients' requirements. Moreover, Infinova actively collaborates with and enters into partnerships that facilitate the creation of seamless turnkey solutions by its channel partners. Distinguishing itself from other companies, Infinova goes beyond supporting its own products and extends support to its partners' offerings, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both the integrator and their valued customers. With just a single point of contact at Infinova, all needs and concerns can be promptly addressed, underscoring the company's commitment to providing comprehensive and reliable support.

The company's presence is not limited to the airport in Kuwait. The city centre and financial positions of key importance are also fitted with thousands of CCTV cameras and other surveillance equipment manufactured by Infinova. Across the border in Saudi Arabia, Infinova is trusted by 25+ airports and the first mixed-gender university in the country. Also in Turkey, the airports of Bursa, Samsun, Hatay, and Bingol are entirely covered with Infinova cameras. The New Jersey-based company has a presence across all 6 inhabited continents and is rising in popularity among countries experiencing economic and structural growth.

The future of Infinova

Nitin Amin, Marketing Head of Infinova for India, the Middle East and Africa, affirms that as Infinova continues to expand, its unwavering mission remains unchanged - A steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional service endures, catering to a wide array of clients across diverse industries. These industries encompass not only government agencies and projects but also key transportation developments such as metros and airports, as well as the chemical, thermal, pharmaceutical, and oil and gas industries, among others. Regardless of the industry, Infinova is committed to meeting the unique needs and surpassing the expectations of its clientele.

As the world experiences growth and a diminishing gap between regions, Infinova's influence and presence continue to expand. Infinova's cutting-edge security systems are positioned to achieve widespread adoption in the upcoming years, not only in Western countries but also across the globe, including dynamic regions like Kuwait, India, and beyond. This remarkable growth is a testament to Infinova's resolute dedication to safeguarding the well-being and security of individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide, irrespective of their geographical location or magnitude. By consistently delivering innovative solutions, Infinova strives to establish a safer and more secure global landscape for all.

