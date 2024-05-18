Influencing the Influencers

“Products are made in the factory, but brands are created in the mind.” said Walter Landor, Founder of Landor Group. From small brands to large, brand building is the core of any company. Brand building is only second to product and quality and is one of the most important pillars of businesses. That is exactly where the marketing team comes in most handy. That is when the PR and Marketing team becomes more important than anything else in brand building.

Every now and then, there comes a company or individual in every industry, who brings about a shift in the way things are done. Such companies and individuals set the bar higher. One such name is Priyanka Bajaj. In a very short span of time, with great determination this mompreneur has made her own space in this widely competitive market.

Based out of Mumbai, Priyanka began her career about 2 years ago, helping with PR and Marketing activities for exhibhitions and events held in upscale locations and 5 star hotels. Due to her ability of being able to pull in HNIs clients in large numbers to such events, she soon became a raging success. Her initial success led her to expanding her clientiele to more than just exhibhitions and events. She then started working with salons, restaurants, jewellers and even retail brands. Besides attracting prospective customers, Priyanka also specializes in social media influencer marketing. With the help of a large kitty of micro influencers to big influencers and even celebrities, she helps brands reach millions of potential customers via stories, reels and posts on social media. Being a one stop shop, it makes it very easy for the brands to deal with multiple influencers while coordinating with only one person. With the help of cleverly crafted targeted influencer marketing, she has helped brands achieve huge success in increasing their sales.

Whether it is curating promotional events, or social media and influencer marketing campaigns or be it creating brand awareness of new brands amongst affluent people, she has done it all. Every project she has worked on has become a stepping stone for the next one.

‘Customer satisfaction is key to the success of any business’. This mantra is taken seriously by Priyanka and her team. They strive hard to give the best PR and Marketing a brand can deserve at the most valuable prices. At the same time, they always make it a point to over-deliver on their commitments, thereby creating a positive image with all the brands they work with. This not only helps with word of mouth publicity but also helps builds confidence in clients for repeat business.

Her clients list include brands like Phoenix Mills Ltd, Aveda X Nykaa, Tip & Toe Salon, Eight at Palladium, Melissa, Out of the Blue, Payal Singhal, SR Queens Mrs India, The Dhoom Dham Trunk Show, Chin Chin Chu , Elixir Wellness, Made of Milk, The Wedding Junction Show, Supermoms, Kidsworld, Pink by Piya, Boungain villa, The Skin Pantry, Glitorium The Finishing Touch and Girgit (as seen on Shark Tank) to name a few.

With parents hailing from the transport industry and in laws from the finance background, venturing into marketing was a completely different spinoff. Despite the challenges of a new sector, she gave importance to understanding the nuances of the industry, taking customer needs into consideration and aligning current trends into the marketing strategies thereby creating the perfect recipe for the success of any brand and event. With the growth rate she has, it doesnt look like she is stopping anytime soon and with such examples around, one only wonders what wonders moms can do!

You could reach out to Priyanka Bajaj on Instagram @priancabajaj or alternatively email on priyankaanilbajaj@hotmail.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor