Infobip Shift 2025: One of Europe's Largest Developer Conferences Takes Place in Asia for the First Time

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 7: Infobip Shift, one of the most attended developer conferences, was held in Asia for the first time, in Kuala Lumpur, a city known for its growing tech and startup community. The conference aimed to connect developers, startups, and tech leaders across Southeast Asia, fostering knowledge exchange on AI, software development, and innovation. Expanding to a third continent and connecting developers across global tech hubs.

This edition of the conference also marked Infobip Shift's expansion to a third continent within the same year, following events in Zadar and Miami, positioning it as a truly global developer platform.

The Kuala Lumpur event was part of Cradle LIVE! Startup ASEAN Summit 2025, organized in partnership with the Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle), Malaysia's focal agency for early-stage startups. It brought together over 1,000 attendees, including developers and tech professionals, and featured renowned speakers from global companies such as IBM, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, LMArena, and Okta. The conference focused on topics such as the future of software, user experience, essential skills for developers, practical strategies to balance AI opportunities and risks, and how professionals can navigate an AI-driven industry.

"We are proud to partner with Infobip in bringing Shift to Kuala Lumpur for the first time. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to strengthening Malaysia's developer and startup ecosystem by creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, innovation, and regional collaboration. As part of Cradle LIVE! Startup ASEAN Summit, this platform not only connects global tech leaders with local talent but also accelerates our vision of positioning Malaysia as a leading innovation hub in Southeast Asia," said Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke, Group CEO of Cradle.

"Infobip Shift's Asian edition represents a significant step in our mission to connect developers and foster innovation through knowledge and experience sharing. Thanks to our partner Cradle, we were able to engage with the local startup ecosystem and gain insights into the market. By expanding Infobip Shift to a third continent, we are creating a platform that empowers people to shape the future of technology together," said Ivan Brezak Brkan, Developer Experience Director at Infobip.

With its Kuala Lumpur edition, Infobip Shift once again solidifies its position as a must-attend event for developers who want to learn, connect, and create industry-changing innovations.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

Recent award wins include:

* Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025)

* Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

* Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

* Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

* Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

* Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

* Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research's RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)

* Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

* Infobip named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor