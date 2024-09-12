Infopercept Appoints iValue as Its Distributor

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 12: Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd, a global platform-led managed security services company, today announced the appointment of iValue, a prominent provider of integrated IT solutions and services across the Asia-Pacific region, as its distributor for India, South East Asia and SAARC countries. Under the agreement, iValue will distribute Invinsense Platform, a cybersecurity platform consolidating offensive, defensive, and security compliance tools and its subscriptions.

Invinsense is a cybersecurity platform built by Infopercept in India. The platform consolidates various cybersecurity approaches, tools, and managed services to continuously improve the cybersecurity posture of organizations of all sizes and verticals.

iValue is one of the leading technology aggregators, with a purpose-built solution stack and related services covering digital transformation and security for organizations across India, SAARC, and Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the partnership, Venkatesh R - Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Management at iValue Group, said, "We have a track record of being the preferred choice as technology aggregators and a history of successful collaborations. Our association with Infopercept will provide similar value to our partners and their customers in the cybersecurity space. With Invinsense, Infopercept has addressed all the cybersecurity challenges today's organizations face. Invinsense covers all cybersecurity approaches: defensive security, which help organizations detect and respond to current threats; offensive security, which uncovers the weaknesses in people, processes, and technology for predicting future attacks; and security compliances. The other two significant aspects that drove us towards them were their platform being compatible with all landscapes: IT, Cloud, OT, and IoT, and it also includes subscription services by relevant subject matter experts. In totality, we can comprehensively cover the cybersecurity needs of all kinds of organizations."

"iValue has been addressing business and technical needs of a wide range of organizations through its large spectrum of technology," said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd. "With the distribution partnership with them, we are sure of creating a cybersecurity ecosystem that helps organizations achieve continuously improved cybersecurity posture. Every organization needs to work like a cybersecurity company to combat increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and adhere to stringent security compliances. This collaboration will enable organizations of all kinds and sizes to achieve these two outcomes."

About Infopercept:

Infopercept is one of India's fastest-growing platform-led managed security services companies. It serves global clients in all areas of cybersecurity, including defensive, offensive, detection and response, and security compliance. Infopercept's cybersecurity platform, Invinsense, integrates SIEM, SOAR, EDR, deception, offensive security, and compliance tools. Its cybersecurity and MDR services include dedicated teams of experts, ensuring organizations have 24x7 cybersecurity operations support. For more information, please visit www.infopercept.com.

About iValue Group

iValue Group, the fastest-growing strategic tech advisor, specializes in securing and managing digital applications and data for enterprises in hybrid-cloud environments. With 16 years of expertise, we offer customized solution stacks and associated services, collaborating closely with 80+ OEMs, 1000+ partners, and system integrators. Our 500+ strong team, with over 50% technical experts, provides comprehensive Professional and Managed Services. iValue's cloud-based Center of Excellence features 25+ integrated solutions, streamlining technology adoption.

With a significant presence in India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, we blend local insights with global practices, covering the business and technical needs of partners to address their enterprise needs across the regions.

To know more, visit www.iValueGroup.com or follow @iValueGroup on LinkedIn.

