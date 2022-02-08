Infopercept Consulting to host a webinar on Deception Technology: Deception - The Proactive Layer of Defense in Depth

Infopercept Consulting, one of the renowned cybersecurity service providers of the nation, is hosting a webinar to spread awareness about the Gen-Z technology and the pitfalls surrounding its operations.

The Webinar is titled Deception Technology: Deception - The proactive layer of defense in depth, referring to the prominence of cybersecurity in the same.

Infopercept Consulting is a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) that tactically makes use of offensive-defensive strategies to effectively tackle cyber threats. The firm relies on an offensive strategy that uses a proactive approach using ethical hacking is any day better than a reactive one. It leads to a requirement for collaboration where multiple companies across different countries join in to effectively thwart cyber-attacks.

According to recent statistics, cybercrime has increased by a massive 600% since the onset of the pandemic. The cost of cybercrime damages has increased colossally over the past couple of years. Also, the average cost to recover from a ransomware attack has increased to a whopping amount of $1.27 million!

New threats are emerging every day as cyber attackers become more innovative and are targeting more businesses. The loss in terms of money and repute are sometimes irreversible, and the woes brought on by the pandemic which has ensnared the workforce working from their homes makes the circumstances worse.

Infopercept Consulting is led by a team of efficient, skilled, ethical hackers and professionals who offer their best services to businesses against everyday hacking and data breach issues. The company already has a highly sophisticated tactical system in place that matches the international standards and ensures the best in market protection.

Israeli companies Deceptive Bytes and Breachsense, along with Infopercept Consulting, use an integrated and collaborative approach with the support of AWS's cloud computing platform. Infopercept's security platform Invinsense Cloud, with the support of AWS, provides comprehensive cyber security solutions to organisations.

Early breach detection is the key to the successful implementation of deception technology. Decoys or baits are laid that imitate authentic technology resources in order to lure the attackers. Once trapped, the warnings are then conveyed and studied to understand the strategies of the attackers.

An online global webinar on deception technology will be hosted by Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO and Co-Founder of Infopercept Consulting. According to Jaydeep Ruparelia, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore cybersecurity challenges for businesses worldwide. This Webinar will bring together speakers from across the globe to talk about the cybersecurity challenges and how businesses can safeguard themselves from cyber attackers.

The esteemed panelists bringing in their expertise and experience to the platform are Sagi Lamay, CEO and Co-Founder at Deceptive Bytes; Josh Amishav-Zlatin, Technical Director & Founder of Breachsense; and Ravindra Ved Security Solution Architect, AWS.

A Q&A session at the end of the Webinar will throw more light on the use of deception technology in your organisation. Simply put, the Webinar will be a great addition to the spread of awareness towards the importance of data privacy and the war against illegal breaches.

The Webinar will be held through the GoToWebinar platform on 9th February 2022, at 8:00 pm IST or 9:30 am EST.

The keynote speaker for the event is Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO and Co-Founder of Infopercept Consulting, a Managed Security Services Provider. Infopercept's vision and core values revolve around making organisations more secure through the core values of honesty, transparency, and knowledge to enable them to make better-informed decisions about their security practices & goals.

With their synergistic vision to combine technical expertise and professional experience, they aim to establish their place as a one-stop shop for our clients, partners' cybersecurity, and accreditation needs.

