Infor and DB Schenker partner to deliver complete supply chain solution

Infor, the industry cloud company, and DB Schenker, a leader in supply chain management and logistics solutions, today announced a strategic partnership.

The agreement will see DB Schenker's Logistics Service Provider (LSP) business leverage Infor Nexus technology to deliver a comprehensive supply chain solution to customers.

Learn more about Infor Nexus:

This partnership builds on an established relationship between Infor and DB Schenker, which has already seen the logistics giant become the first third-party logistics (3PL) organisation to deploy Infor Nexus Control Center, and offer a market-leading, predictive estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) capability. The latest agreement provides DB Schenker's customer base with access to the full range of Infor Nexus technology.

Organisations will benefit from a unique digital supply chain management solution that provides both supplier collaboration and shipping automation, as well as easier cost, factory, and transportation management. This, in turn, will help reduce inventory, improve supply chain resilience, cut costs, and increase operational reliability.

"The cooperation brings together a strong set of performance, technology, and experience of both companies," says Joachim Schaut, vice president global intercontinental supply chain solutions at DB Schenker. "As one of the leading logistics providers, we bring our implementation and execution experience of Infor technology to take on the logistics challenges of our customers. With this full access, we now offer a full range of operational capabilities and a true end-to-end solution. In advancing the connection between digitalization and physical elements of the supply chain, we offer a unique set of supply chain management skills to the marketplace."

"Deploying the full range of Infor Nexus technology will deliver huge value to DB Schenker customers," said Joerg Jung, Infor executive vice president and general manager international. "This will help optimize lead times, reduce costs, and improve responses to sudden external influences. Our predictive analytics combined with IoT solutions can generate more precise container arrival times as well as real-time updates of shipments. Dashboards offer both supply chain overviews and in-depth data, and control centers monitor bottlenecks while calculating possible demurrage and detention costs. This connection of technology to specific, precise business issues will be a hallmark of our partnership and the results it will deliver."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor