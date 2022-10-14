Infor expands India footprint with new development campus in Hyderabad

, the industry cloud company, today announced the expansion of its India operations with the opening of its new development center (DC) in Hitech City, Hyderabad, one of India's top destinations for technology and business. The new multi-storey state-of-the-art development center is spread over 350,000 sq. ft and will have the capacity for 3,500 employees. The center will drive cutting-edge technology development and strengthen global delivery capabilities for a customer-first experience.

The development center was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, and Kevin Samuelson, Chief Executive Officer of Infor. Also present at the inauguration were Soma Somasundaram, President and Chief Technology Officer, Infor, John Frank, President, Global Customer Experience Solutions, Infor, Ben Perry, Chief Human Resources Officer, Infor and Ranga Pothula, SVP, Global Delivery Service, Infor. Infor's India DC is among the company's two largest locations in the world, with over 3,700 employees in the country that drives key technology innovations to gain a competitive edge and market leadership for the global marketplace. This investment will allow Infor to continue to pioneer digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT to deliver new industry-specific features and functions specialized for industries. With this expansion, Infor aims to leverage India's diverse and skilled talent pool to drive digital innovation through expanded teams that span various functions, including engineering, operations, and R&D. "Hyderabad is fast emerging as a preferred IT hub for technology companies on the backbone of a thriving environment for the local talent pool. We welcome strategic investments by global companies to drive growth opportunities and provide a platform for talent to hone their skills," said KT Rama Rao, the Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce of Telangana. "We are thrilled that several leading technology companies like Infor are deepening their investments in our people and economy. Infor's expansion is an ideal example of fostering a collaborative approach to strengthen businesses and cement Hyderabad's position on the global stage."

"We congratulate Infor on their strategic expansion of the new development campus in Hyderabad. It is truly delightful to witness some of the new age technology innovations being developed out of Infor's Hyderabad Development Center with the Indian talent getting an opportunity to shape the future of industries," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government. "Our constant endeavor is to make Telangana an attractive destination for investment, and we will continue with our effort to collaborate with global companies like Infor to attract the best talent in spearheading breakthrough innovations." "India is the strategic hub for skilled talents and global technology development for Infor. Over the past decade, we have harnessed the true potential of the immense talent pool in the region, and the expansion of our new development center in Hyderabad excites us to further strengthen our global efforts toward cloud innovation, engineering, and research," said Kevin Samuelson, chief executive officer at Infor. "We are confident that the new center will play a pivotal role in sharpening our focus on developing breakthrough technologies that solve business challenges with industry-specific functionality to shape the future of enterprise software, and help world-class companies such as Larson and Toubro, Godrej Industries, Spykar, Plant Lipids and DB Schenkar, drive business transformations to achieve superior outcomes."

