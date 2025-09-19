Informa Markets in India hosts Exclusive Roundtable in Ahmedabad ahead of World of Concrete India 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 19: Informa Markets in India, the leading organiser of B2B exhibitions, today hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion in Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, as a precursor to the 11th edition of World of Concrete India 2025. The main event is scheduled to take place from 8th to 10th October 2025 at Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon, Mumbai, bringing together over 250 exhibitors, 350+ brands, and 15,000+ industry professionals from across the construction and infrastructure value chain.

The roundtable witnessed the participation of distinguished leaders including Shri Amit Gupta, SBU Head, Jindal Panther TMT Rebars Ltd; Shri Ashutosh Rampal, Sale & Marketing Director, Jindal Cement Industries Pvt Ltd; Mr. Soham Panchal, Director, Neptune Industries Pvt Ltd; Mr. Nishant Patel, Director, BN Precast & Member PMAI, Precast Manufactures Association of India and Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India. These leaders shared their perspectives on market opportunities, sustainable practices, and the transformative role of innovation in driving growth.

India's construction sector is on a strong growth trajectory, reinforced by robust demand, government-backed initiatives, and large-scale infrastructure projects. Valued at USD 1.04 trillion in 2024, the industry is projected to reach USD 1.21 trillion in 2025 and further expand to USD 2.13 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2025 and 2030. Strong material demand is evident, with cement volumes up 9% in May 2025 and average bag prices rising 8%, reflecting both sustained construction activity and pricing pressures. Flagship initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline, along with transformative projects like the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail and the Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway, are further driving the sector's momentum and positioning India as one of the world's fastest-growing construction markets.

Mr. Nishant Patel, Director, BN Precast & Member PMAI, Precast Manufactures Association of India, said “Precast concrete in India, once negligible in scale, is now witnessing exponential growth with production in Gujarat alone rising from just 200 cubic meters a day pre-Covid to over 10,000 cubic meters daily, excluding the vast informal sector that could take this figure to nearly 2 lakh cubic meters. The shift from conventional construction methods to precast has been driven by GST reforms, reduced cement tax rates, and the growing need for speed, quality, and cost efficiency amid rising labor shortages. With government mandates such as NHAI's push for 25% precast use in infrastructure and adoption by major players like L&T and Tata Projects, the industry is projected to grow at over 200% in Gujarat and more than 500% nationwide, signaling a massive future for factory-made, high-quality, and sustainable construction solutions.”

Shri Ashutosh Rampal, Sale & Marketing Director, Jindal Cement Industries Pvt Ltd, said “India's cement capacity stands at nearly 640 million tons annually, with demand at around 430–440 million tons, growing at a steady 5%. Current utilization levels of 60–65% indicate the need for stronger capex and government spending, especially in underutilized regions like East India. The industry is also expanding its capacity with a sharper focus on green cement such as GGBS, in line with India's net-zero 2047 vision. Policy moves like GST rationalization and incentives for eco-friendly materials are expected to lower costs, accelerate infrastructure growth, and drive wider adoption of sustainable cement solutions.”

Shri Amit Gupta, SBU Head, Jindal Panther TMT Rebars, said “The steel industry, much like cement, is central to India's infrastructure growth and is being shaped by policy support and fiscal reforms. GST rationalization has reduced working capital pressures, improved business transparency, and allowed traders and project developers to scale operations with higher efficiency. As demand for infrastructure and metro projects rises, policy support combined with industry expansion will ensure that steel and allied materials play a pivotal role in driving India's long-term economic and manufacturing growth.”

Mr. Soham Panchal, Director, Neptune Industries Pvt Ltd, said “India's construction industry is undergoing a rapid transformation from an unorganized sector to a technology-driven, organized ecosystem. Innovations such as precast, dry mix mortars, dry concrete, and artificial aggregates are revolutionizing speed, scale, and quality of construction. The dry mix mortar industry alone, currently valued at around ₹10,000 crore, is growing at a CAGR of 24% and is set for a decade of consistent growth. With increasing adoption of green materials like fly ash bricks, lightweight aggregates, and precast technologies, the sector is aligning with India's sustainability goals and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. These shifts not only enhance efficiency and quality but also significantly reduce pollution and environmental impact, paving the way for a greener, net-zero future.”

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said “The Ahmedabad roundtable highlighted both the opportunities and challenges within Gujarat's construction ecosystem, with key discussions around precast technologies, sustainable concrete solutions, 3D printing, industrial flooring, and waterproofing innovations. Gujarat has consistently established itself as a frontrunner in infrastructure development and industrial expansion, making it an ideal location for such meaningful dialogues that pave the way for World of Concrete India 2025. At a national level, the construction market holds a pivotal position in India's economy, contributing approximately 8% to the GDP, while the rising population is driving increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces. Together, these factors are strengthening continuous innovation in construction techniques and materials across the country.”

Speaking on the press gathering in Ahmedabad for WOC 2025, Mr Rajneesh Khattar, Sr. Group Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India is taking giant strides towards realising its' full potential in construction sector and emerging as a Global Superpower in building infrastructure that's resilient, inclusive and sustainable. It's India's time to dream audaciously and am happy to share that our World of Concrete India Expo 2025 is in perfect synchronisation with it. Let us welcome the future today and make the best of our times.”

WoC India 2025 will serve as a premier platform spotlighting the “Comprehensive Concrete Review: A Complete Supply Chain” through a series of conferences, masterclasses, conclaves, and innovation showcases. The event will also witness strong international and institutional participation, featuring the German Pavilion along with exhibitors from Korea, China, the USA, and Spain, bringing global expertise and cutting-edge solutions to the Indian concrete industry. Further strengthening the platform, 1Lattice joins as the Knowledge Partner, while GRIHA supports the initiative, reinforcing the event's focus on sustainability, innovation, and collaborative growth across the construction ecosystem.

This year the event will see participation from some of the most influential players such as Jindal Panther TMT Rebars Steel Ltd, JSW Cement, UltraTech Cement, Godrej Construction, Sika India, Normet Chemicals, Infra.Market, Vyara Tiles Ltd, Neptune Industries, Adani Cement, Natural Cemeco Pvt Ltd, Appollo Infratech Pvt Ltd, CHIR-AYU Controls Pvt Ltd, Sievert 20 Microns Building Materials Pvt Ltd, Vyara Tiles Pvt Ltd, Q-Green Techcon Pvt Ltd, Kemit Chemicals Pvt Ltd, to name a few showcase a wide spectrum of technologies, solutions, and innovations. The Expo will witness strong support from associations such as Precast Manufacturers Association of India, Builder Association of India, Ready Mix Concrete Manufacturers Association, Architect, Engineers & Surveyors Association, Global Cement & Concrete Association, Paver & Block Manufacturers Association, Ferrocement Society and Tamil Nadu Highways Contractors Federation.

