Information Security Company Panacea Infosec Expands in NCR to Meet Growing Demand

New Delhi [India], September 5: Panacea Infosec, India's leading Information security consulting, auditing, and compliance company, has expanded its footprint in Delhi NCR with the launch of a new office in Gurugram. The new office is located at Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, in Gurugram. The new office will help Panacea Infosec to better serve its growing client base in the region, which includes banks and financial institutions, telecom companies, e-commerce merchants, and IT service providers.

Panacea Infosec is one of the prominent companies in India with accreditation from the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a PCI QSA company. Panacea Infosec has been selected for PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) for two consecutive terms 2020-2022 and 2022-2024. The company is also Empanelled by CERT-in for providing information security auditing service.

"The opening of our new office in Gurugram is a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Ajay Kaushik, Founder and CEO of Panacea Infosec. "The growing demand for Information security in India is a major driver of our expansion, and we are committed to providing our clients with the best possible services to protect their sensitive data."

Panacea Infosec is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for Information security in India. The company has a proven track record of providing comprehensive and effective cybersecurity solutions to its clients. Panacea Infosec's team of experts has deep experience in all aspects of cyber security, from risk assessment and vulnerability management to incident response and remediation.

The new office in Gurugram will allow Panacea Infosec to further expand its reach and capabilities in the region. The company is also planning to open additional offices in other parts of India soon.

"Our goal is to become the leading provider of information security compliance and audit in India," said Kaushik. In order to accomplish this goal, we are opening a new office in Gurugram.

Panacea Infosec is a leading cyber security consulting, auditing, and compliance company based in India. The company was founded in 2012 and has since grown to become one of the most respected providers of cybersecurity solutions in the country. Panacea Infosec has a team of experienced experts who have deep knowledge of all aspects of Information security. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including risk assessment and vulnerability management, incident response and remediation, and compliance auditing. Panacea Infosec is committed to providing its clients with the best possible cybersecurity solutions to protect their sensitive data.

