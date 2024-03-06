Infosys and ATP Renew Partnership until 2026, to Drive AI-first Innovations in Professional Tennis

PRNewswire

London [UK], March 6: Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the renewal of its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour until 2026. The three-year extension of the partnership will continue to draw on Infosys' deep expertise in digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, which will enrich the fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.

Since the partnership's inception in 2015, Infosys and ATP have collaborated to deploy rich and innovative digital assets for ATP, including reinventing the legacy ATP PlayerZone intranet portal, launching the first ever ATP Tour fan app, and several AI-first features powered by Infosys Topaz across the Infosys ATP Stats Center. These platforms have enhanced live match viewing and tennis data analysis with rich insights that have led to a 50 per cent increase in traffic on the stats section of the ATP website year-on-year. It has seen over 5.7 million digital engagements from fans worldwide for its rich content including rally analysis, 3D visualizations, stroke summaries, and many point-by-point insight tools. Building on this success, Infosys and ATP will now focus on new innovations powered by AI and data to personalize experiences for players and fans.

In addition, Infosys and ATP have created a positive impact on society through the ATP Carbon Tracker, which helps monitor and offsets the carbon footprint of players. Over 200 ATP players engaged with the platform in 2023 alone, with 6.55 million kilometers of travel tracked. This first of its kind sustainable sports innovation will continue to help ATP accelerate its journey to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said, "We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Infosys until 2026. Over the years, Infosys' expertise in AI, technology and sustainability has yielded groundbreaking digital innovations that have elevated experiences for players and fans, and also grow the global tennis fan base. Through the ATP Carbon Tracker, Infosys helped us navigate a difficult challenge and inspire greener choices for tomorrow. We're excited to further leverage Infosys' expertise across the digital landscape of men's professional tennis over the next three years."

Sumit Virmani, EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "We are proud and excited to extend our relationship with the ATP - it was our first partnership in the world of sports and has been integral to our global brand outreach. Through a shared vision to enhance the digital experience for all stakeholders of the tennis ecosystem, while accelerating ATP's sustainability goals, our collaboration has successfully leveraged technological innovations to create an immersive and engaging experience for over a billion fans and thousands of players globally. We are enthusiastic about the next phase of AI-powered digital innovations, driven by Infosys Topaz, which will demonstrate to all our stakeholders how we can amplify the potential of this sport, especially through AI."

In addition to ATP, Infosys, has a deep and evolving association with tennis being the official Digital Innovation Partner of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame, while tennis champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek serve as Infosys brand ambassadors.

About ATP

As the global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY), BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

