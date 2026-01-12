Infosys and ATP Unveil 'Ally', an AI Chatbot to Elevate Fan Experience, and Announce Extension of Partnership Through 2028

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12: Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and ATP, global governing body of men's professional tennis, today announced the launch of Ally, an AI-powered chatbot, to further enhance fan engagement and bring the tennis community closer to the sport. Building on their decade-long relationship, Infosys and ATP also announced an extension of their partnership through 2028, furthering efforts to enrich the tennis ecosystem with cutting-edge digital solutions. As ATP's Digital Innovation Partner since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental in developing ATP's digital platforms, including ATP PlayerZone, the ATP Stats Centre, and the ATP app. Ally, powered by Infosys Topaz™, will further boost the tennis experience with humanized, intelligent fan interactions.

Ally is powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies. It offers real-time insights to fans, answering questions on match statistics, tournament draws, schedules, and more. Users can also access head-to-head comparisons, player stats, and historical records. Designed for tennis enthusiasts (fans and journalists), players and coaches, Ally delivers clear, concise information while enabling intelligent, interactive conversations for a seamless experience. Through continuous learning mechanisms, Ally intelligently refines its responses over time, ensuring the platform's capabilities evolve in step with the growth of the tennis ecosystem. Integrated with the ATP Stats Centre, Ally ensures fact-checked responses and maintains safety and compliance through robust guardrails like content filtering, personally identifiable information (PII) removal, and contextual checks to detect and prevent misinformation and hallucinations, enabling a safe and positive user experience.

Infosys and ATP have also, in 2025, launched Version 2.0 of Carbon Tracker, the award-winning sustainability initiative to help players measure and reduce their travel emissions on tour. Since launching in 2023, more than 300 players have engaged with the tool, tracking 2.3 million kilometers of travel and offsetting 585 tonnes of carbon in 2025 alone.

Chris Dix, ATP Chief Technology Officer, said: "Over the past decade, Infosys has played a key role in strengthening our sport through digital solutions. As AI and data become increasingly central to how we operate, we're excited to use these capabilities to deliver more in-depth and innovative experiences for our players and fans. Ally marks the next step on this journey, using AI to reshape how fans can follow the game and making tennis more interactive and accessible for all."

Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "With Infosys Topaz and our deep expertise in AI, we are making tennis more accessible and engaging for every fan, not just seasoned followers. Ally marks a shift from passive viewing to truly interactive participation, creating a space where even casual fans can connect with the sport through natural, intuitive conversations. This is about using AI to simplify complexity, spark curiosity, and bringing the joy of tennis closer to millions around the world."

Visit ATPTour.com to discover how Ally can bring you closer to the action.

About ATP

As a global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

